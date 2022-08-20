Sand Springs Animal Welfare dealing with overcrowding at shelter

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Animal Welfare says they are so overcrowded they may have to start putting animals down if they aren’t adopted.

The facility is built to care for about 16 dogs but right now they say they have 32.

That’s on top of the dozens of cats they also have.

Animal welfare coordinator Tracy Arvidson says on top of adoptions, they are in desperate need of donations.

“We always need dog food, cat food, big bones and chews for the dogs so they have something to do,” Arvidson said. “Toys for the cats, we need cat carriers, puppy pads, towels, bathroom rugs, toilet seat covers we can use any of that kind of stuff.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or adopting, you can apply in person at the facility in Sand Springs at 8620 West 21st Street.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.