SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch is in place in some areas in the ArkLaTex. Happy Wednesday! Tracking more rain for today but the rain chances are beginning to dwindle. Highs across the region should reach the low and mid-80s, depending on location and cloud cover. Rain chances are higher in Natchitoches and Ruston and places in between where the Flood Watch remains in place. Shreveport and Bossier City will see some isolated showers, but not as numerous as the aftormentioned places. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s with some spotty showers here and there.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO