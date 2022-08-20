ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Higher rain chances today depending on location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch is in place in some areas in the ArkLaTex. Happy Wednesday! Tracking more rain for today but the rain chances are beginning to dwindle. Highs across the region should reach the low and mid-80s, depending on location and cloud cover. Rain chances are higher in Natchitoches and Ruston and places in between where the Flood Watch remains in place. Shreveport and Bossier City will see some isolated showers, but not as numerous as the aftormentioned places. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s with some spotty showers here and there.
KSLA

A very wet start to the workweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until Monday evening at 7:00. Expecting plenty of rain to start off this week. Although it has been a humid one today, the temperature has not been all that bad. I don’t know if that is me getting used to the heat or if it just felt a bit more tolerable today. Showers and storms into the late night and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.
KSLA

Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
KSLA

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KSLA

Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
KSLA

Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines. Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street. Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near...
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
KSLA

CPSO: 18-wheeler flips over on LA 169

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies responded to the scene of a crash just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The incident occurred on the 4100 block of LA 169, between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. Officials say an 18-wheeler was flipped over. The driver was...
KTRE

Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home. “It appears to be...
KSLA

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
K945

Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?

It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
KTBS

Sunnybrook fire under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people escaped their home when it went up in flames Monday night in Shreveport. It happened about 9:30 in the 2700 block of Sunnybrook Street. When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story wood framed home with heavy smoke coming from the roof. It took 12 firefighters to get the fire under control.
KTAL

Red River Revel is Revving up with Revel Bands

(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm. The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
