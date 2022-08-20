Most Common Food Poisoning Sources Revealed

Related
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Woman claims she was left 'coughing up blood' after eating at a popular fast food restaurant - before she was offered a $13 voucher as compensation for the experience
A Melbourne woman said she was coughing up blood and couldn't speak or swallow for a week after having a horror Nando's meal. Madison, 30, swallowed a sharp object as she was eating a paella at the popular fast food chain before starting to choke. After spending ten hours in...
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or making a pasta dish, using one type of cooking oil can sometimes make or break an otherwise healthy meal, experts say. By inadvertently adding in more calories or other fattening elements, you could even notice the possibility of weight gain or a slowed metabolism over time.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
Woman forced to put down all five dogs after contracting ultra-rare disease in UK first
One devastated dog-lover was put in an agonising position when she had to put down her five beloved dogs after they contracted an incredibly rare disease. Wendy Hayes, 61, had just started fostering a Belarusian rescue dog when she and her other four canine companions contracted Brucella canis from the infected pup.
