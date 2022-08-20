ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Most Common Food Poisoning Sources Revealed

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xPU2_0hOhSkR300

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

124K+
Followers
7K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy