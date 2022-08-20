ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Educate. Empower. Elevate.

Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall County community reacts to teenager death

The Argos community in shock after a tragic crash takes the life of a 17-year-old girl. Four others were hurt in the two-vehicle collision at US-31 at 18th Road in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. "I was breathless... my stomach dropped," says Mary Brown who lives in Marshall County and works...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people have been left with serious injuries after a car and motorcycle accident in Elkhart. Police say a motorcycle was heading west on County Road 6 around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The car was heading east and turned on Decio Drive, hitting the motorcycle. A...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect charged in death of man found in car with gunshot wound

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office charged an Elkhart man with murder in the death of Jon Paul-James Senour, 55, of South Bend. Antonio White, 23, of Elkhart was charged with Murder and Firearm Enhancement. Currently White is being held in the Elkhart County Jail in an unrelated manner.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home

Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for role in death at Central Park

A man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement for his role in the death of 18-year-old Vincenzo Trozzy. According to court documents, Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, and another person tried to rob 18-year-old Vincenzo Trozzy and another teen at Mishawaka’s Central Park in a drug deal when shots were fired.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Police investigating after two teens found unresponsive at Elkhart park

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart police are investigating after two teenagers were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Officers were called out Tuesday afternoon after they were found by the river. Police say first aid and Narcan were used to try to revive the 16-year-olds. One of them later died...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

FCSO: Multi-vehicle crash on State Road 14 seriously injures two

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Fulton County that seriously injured two people. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to State Road 14 and County Road 650 West. Officials state 51-year-old Timothy Kauffman of Remington was...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart community reminds drivers to stop for school buses

We're just three weeks into the school year for some districts, and already bus drivers are having issues with other drivers. Police and the school district say it should be obvious; when you see stop signs and lights, you're supposed to stop for a school bus. But even as school...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

1 person dead in single vehicle crash in Elkhart

One person is dead in a single vehicle crash early this morning in Elkhart. Elkhart Police say a vehicle driving eastbound on the 1800 block of E. Beardsley drove off the road and struck a utility pole. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene but did not...
ELKHART, IN

