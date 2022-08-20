ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29.

This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.

Sugar Factory's online restaurant menu for Detroit is huge and includes brunch, lunch and dinner fare. For dessert and sweets, you'll find a big selection of milkshakes, old-fashioned sundaes and cheesecake.

One of the chain's signature items is its King Kong Sundae, which serves 12. It has a lengthy list of ingredients that includes 20 scoops of ice cream; caramelized bananas; hot fudge, caramel and strawberry sauces; a glazed doughnut; a vanilla cupcake and a variety of candy. The sundae is $99.

There's also a brunch menu with pancakes, eggs, omelets, sandwiches, waffles and crepes. Lunch and dinner entrees include the Sugar Factory's 8-ounce Angus beef burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and stir-fry and pasta dishes. The appetizer menu includes rainbow sliders, which are served on colorful buns.

The restaurant will seat 233 and will include a retail store with plenty of candy. The main dining room will have indoor and outdoor seating. For reservations, go to sugarfactory.com .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit

Comments / 13

Tonessa Jones
4d ago

Kool bring allll the children feed them sugar so they can make a trip to the dentist ,, dentist get paid now..

