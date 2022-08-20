ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hutch Post

Interfaith Housing announces new CEO, officer promotions

HUTCHINSON – Interfaith Housing and Community Services announced Monday that Clint Nelson was selected as their new Chief Executive Officer. Nelson has been an integral part of Interfaith for the past sixteen years. Nelson was selected by the Interfaith Board of Directors to replace the retiring Lorna Moore. Nelson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area

The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement

Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Child Care Center Closes After 60 Years

In a letter dated Aug. 19, and sent to parents of children enrolled in the El Dorado First Baptist Church Child Care Center, the church’s advisory board announced it will be ceasing operations effective Friday, Sept. 30. “It is inconceivable that we find ourselves now in the position of...
kfdi.com

Election workers needed in Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department

Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
HUTCHINSON, KS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Great Bend Post

Kansas health official: During stroke, time is brain

When a patient suffers a stroke, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System knows time is the key to protecting the brain. "During a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die per second," said Julie Wiens, RN, Stroke Program Certification Coordinator with Hutchinson Regional. "Stroke victims who have blockages in the large vessels of the brain lose 2 million neurons per minute. We have a saying in stroke care. Time is brain."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 to hold special board meeting Monday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to deal with some personnel issues. On the agenda is retirement of licensed staff, resignation of classified staff, a staff transfer, an update to the classified wage schedule, and action on contracted services and a certified supplemental stipend and an additional supplemental coaching position.
HUTCHINSON, KS
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Wichita (Kansas)

If you’re looking for exciting things to do in Wichita, Kansas, also known as the Sunflower State, you’ve come to the right place. Known for its sweeping prairies and innate natural beauty, Kansas is landlocked with only the lovely Arkansas River passing through. Wichita itself is Kansas’s largest...
goshockers.com

Letter from the AD: NIL at Wichita State

A note from Kevin Saal, Director of Athletics... It is with great enthusiasm, energy and humble gratitude that I write to you, the community of Wichita, on behalf of Wichita State University and Shocker Athletics. I've been incredibly fortunate to connect with hundreds of passionate Shocker Athletics fans, generous supporters and campus/community partners. Within our conversations, you have consistently asked, "how can we support Shocker Athletics and Shocker student-athletes in this new era of collegiate athletics?" We are listening and we hear you. As a result, I want to dedicate this first mass communication to providing comprehensive answers to your questions.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Boots and Bling a success

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Public Libraries to No Longer Charge Overdue Fees

Wichita Public Libraries will no longer charge overdue fees, so long as you are within 30 days of checking the items out. The new initiative was approved within the City’s 2023 budget, and goes into effect on Wednesday August 24th. While those with Wichita Public Library accounts will no...
WICHITA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
HAYSVILLE, KS

