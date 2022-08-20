Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Interfaith Housing announces new CEO, officer promotions
HUTCHINSON – Interfaith Housing and Community Services announced Monday that Clint Nelson was selected as their new Chief Executive Officer. Nelson has been an integral part of Interfaith for the past sixteen years. Nelson was selected by the Interfaith Board of Directors to replace the retiring Lorna Moore. Nelson...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
kfdi.com
Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Child Care Center Closes After 60 Years
In a letter dated Aug. 19, and sent to parents of children enrolled in the El Dorado First Baptist Church Child Care Center, the church’s advisory board announced it will be ceasing operations effective Friday, Sept. 30. “It is inconceivable that we find ourselves now in the position of...
kfdi.com
Election workers needed in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
kfdi.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas health official: During stroke, time is brain
When a patient suffers a stroke, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System knows time is the key to protecting the brain. "During a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die per second," said Julie Wiens, RN, Stroke Program Certification Coordinator with Hutchinson Regional. "Stroke victims who have blockages in the large vessels of the brain lose 2 million neurons per minute. We have a saying in stroke care. Time is brain."
USD 313 to hold special board meeting Monday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to deal with some personnel issues. On the agenda is retirement of licensed staff, resignation of classified staff, a staff transfer, an update to the classified wage schedule, and action on contracted services and a certified supplemental stipend and an additional supplemental coaching position.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Wichita (Kansas)
If you’re looking for exciting things to do in Wichita, Kansas, also known as the Sunflower State, you’ve come to the right place. Known for its sweeping prairies and innate natural beauty, Kansas is landlocked with only the lovely Arkansas River passing through. Wichita itself is Kansas’s largest...
goshockers.com
Letter from the AD: NIL at Wichita State
A note from Kevin Saal, Director of Athletics... It is with great enthusiasm, energy and humble gratitude that I write to you, the community of Wichita, on behalf of Wichita State University and Shocker Athletics. I've been incredibly fortunate to connect with hundreds of passionate Shocker Athletics fans, generous supporters and campus/community partners. Within our conversations, you have consistently asked, "how can we support Shocker Athletics and Shocker student-athletes in this new era of collegiate athletics?" We are listening and we hear you. As a result, I want to dedicate this first mass communication to providing comprehensive answers to your questions.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Boots and Bling a success
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
kfdi.com
Wichita Public Libraries to No Longer Charge Overdue Fees
Wichita Public Libraries will no longer charge overdue fees, so long as you are within 30 days of checking the items out. The new initiative was approved within the City’s 2023 budget, and goes into effect on Wednesday August 24th. While those with Wichita Public Library accounts will no...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Comments / 0