Kansas Brothers Indicted for $3.7 Million Healthcare Fraud Scheme
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds
A news release says the man obtained $145,800 from two banks then used a third bank to conceal the money.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
Two men charged for Wichita Murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In a story published August 22, 2022, about the abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on numbers provided by Sedgwick County that the side that supported the amendment changed by 87 votes. It changed by 57 votes.
Police investigate shooting at Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at a bar near K-96 and Rock. Officers say it started out as a bar fight and at least five shots where fired in the parking lot hitting one car and a building.
Kansas health official: During stroke, time is brain
When a patient suffers a stroke, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System knows time is the key to protecting the brain. "During a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die per second," said Julie Wiens, RN, Stroke Program Certification Coordinator with Hutchinson Regional. "Stroke victims who have blockages in the large vessels of the brain lose 2 million neurons per minute. We have a saying in stroke care. Time is brain."
Kansas man told police he was cut by a machete
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of N Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police say […]
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
Budget adopted for Sedgwick County for 2023, with pay raises for county employees
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to adopt a budget for county operations next year that will total over $497.5 million, and commissioners also voted to exceed a tax rate that would be considered revenue neutral to support the budget. A new state law requires local governments to vote to exceed...
