(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO