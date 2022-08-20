Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn’t always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
county17.com
Voters asked to consider amending Wyoming Constitution to raise retirement age for judges to 75
GILLETTE, Wyo. — When Wyoming voters go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would raise the retirement age for judges from age 70 to age 75. A “yes” vote on the ballot issue would...
capcity.news
Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
Douglas Budget
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
county17.com
Hospital trustee to represent CCH, Wyoming in American Hospital Association
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Local Hospital Trustee Lisa Harry will add her voice to the American Hospital Association following her recent election as a delegate to the Regional Policy Board, according to Campbell County Health. Harry, a trustee on and secretary for the CCH Board of Trustees, said the AHA...
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming loses revered journalist
Journalist Jim Angell passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 64. He was the former Wyoming Press Association Executive Director and Associated Press Wyoming, Correspondent. The following are quotes from industry friends of Angell. “Jim was a tremendous journalist, friend, and mentor to a lot of...
Primary Election Results Certified
The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
oilcity.news
New online tool to help expunge criminal charges for Wyoming residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a new tool available to help expunge criminal charges, and it is set to help the state of Wyoming for the better. Alex Freeburg of Freeburg Law LLC has launched a tool that will help Wyoming residents expunge charges that could make it difficult to gain employment or housing, among other things.
Sheridan Media
July 2022 Unemployment Rates In Sheridan And Johnson Counties Decrease
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for the 7th month in a row, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased. New numbers show that the statewide rate dropped from 3.1% in June, to 3.0% in July. It was 4.5% in July of 2021. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for...
capcity.news
Compensation change for active military employees to be discussed during Cheyenne City Council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change in compensation payments for those employees who are active military is being considered by the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Aug. 22. The compensation change would affect only employees who are called to active military duty. If passed, retroactively effective on July 1, 2022, the difference between the employee’s city base pay and total military monetary compensation would be compensated by the city. Previously, the compensation provided the difference between the city base pay and military base pay.
Sheridan Media
Art Advocates: Investment in Public Art is Investment in Community
Measuring the direct economic benefits of public art can be difficult. For those who support these programs, the indirect benefits are worth the cost. Instilling pride in the community is one of the biggest investments, said Laura McDermit, director of the Laramie Public Art Coalition. The organization is supported through...
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
Government Technology
Wyoming Dept. of Ed Social Media Hacked, Posts Survey
(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.
Uinta County Herald
There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town
EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two Former Government Leaders Honored At Heart Mountain, Wyoming
Site of an American concentration camp of World War II. Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Not far from the famous Yellowstone National Park is a place called Heart Mountain, Wyoming. Barracks and other temporary buildings were constructed there during World War II. Heart Mountain was one of ten American concentration camps which held Japanese Americans and immigrants from Japan as prisoners during the war years.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting comments on proposed changes to hunting, sage grouse regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it had opened a public comment period regarding proposed modifications to some hunting and sage grouse regulations in the state. Proposed changes to hunting regulations relate to House Enrolled Act 10, a bill Governor Mark Gordon signed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
oilcity.news
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
