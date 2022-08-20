MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday after the UTV they were on collided with a car in Grant County, authorities report. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 52-year-old Oregon woman’s SUV was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on County Road HHH near Cuba City. The woman said she looked around before she pulled into the intersection, but she did not see a UTV driving west on the County Road H.

