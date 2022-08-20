Troopers investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian and Tesla

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Saturday around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of University Boulevard and Technological Avenue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said a Tesla was traveling eastbound on University Boulevard west of Technological Avenue when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was walking northbound, not in a marked when crosswalk, when he was hit by the Tesla.

The 23-year-old man from Long Branch, New Jersey was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Tesla were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group