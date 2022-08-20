ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

orangeobserver.com

Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance

Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
City
Oakland, FL
Orange County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Orange County, FL
Government
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening

SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary

Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Person
Jerry Demings
yourcommunitypaper.com

Renovation of vacant office building could revive Orange Avenue dead zone

The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Horizon West community to host safety event

Horizon West residents will be able to attend a free safety event from 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse, 14422 Bluebird Park Road, Windermere. According to David Terry, Legacy Events for Education president and executive director, the idea of the event emerged from the ongoing concerns residents have in regards to safety measures.
WINDERMERE, FL
#Transit Systems#Bus Service#Infrastructure#Orlando Health#Traffic Accident#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#West Orange#Southwest Orange#Ocoee
yourcommunitypaper.com

The Way We Were: Orlando's 'Round Building': An architectural circle of life

In 1963, a new architectural marvel was unveiled in downtown Orlando. Designed by architect Robert Murphy, the American Federal Building brought a touch of mid-century modern design to our growing city. The building, best known for its round shape and distinctive brise-soleil latticework, consisted of 120 cast-concrete sections that served both form and function, creating visual interest as well as shade from the intense Florida sun.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here's the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
407area.com

Your Go-To Guide for Altamonte Springs | Restaurants, Nightlife, and More!

Located in Seminole County, Altamonte Springs (Spanish for “high hill”) is the perfect place to spend time with friends and family if you’re hoping to get away from tourist-packed Orlando. Their exciting, monthly events and beautiful, natural parks reflect the duality of this environmentally-conscious city that is sure to provide you with both entertainment as well as much-needed relaxation. Altamonte Springs is also home to Florida’s biggest Fourth of July celebration which brings over 100,000 people from all over Florida which is only one of the many events you should be sure to catch the next time you visit. While you’re sure to never tire of the bustling activities of Altamonte Springs, it’s also a great place because of its sense of tight-knit community and its charming, wholesome environment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
sltablet.com

Miller's Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.

