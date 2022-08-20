Located in Seminole County, Altamonte Springs (Spanish for “high hill”) is the perfect place to spend time with friends and family if you’re hoping to get away from tourist-packed Orlando. Their exciting, monthly events and beautiful, natural parks reflect the duality of this environmentally-conscious city that is sure to provide you with both entertainment as well as much-needed relaxation. Altamonte Springs is also home to Florida’s biggest Fourth of July celebration which brings over 100,000 people from all over Florida which is only one of the many events you should be sure to catch the next time you visit. While you’re sure to never tire of the bustling activities of Altamonte Springs, it’s also a great place because of its sense of tight-knit community and its charming, wholesome environment.

