orangeobserver.com
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
floridapolitics.com
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor
Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
orangeobserver.com
Local leaders, organizations partner for #BestFootForward pedestrian safety initiative
Local leaders and organizations partnered for the #BestFootForward pedestrian safety initiative on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to the streets of Horizon West with the help of District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson for education and enforcement in the local community. OCSO shared that traffic enforcement deputies...
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
yourcommunitypaper.com
SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening
SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
orangeobserver.com
Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary
Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Renovation of vacant office building could revive Orange Avenue dead zone
The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
orangeobserver.com
Horizon West community to host safety event
Horizon West residents will be able to attend a free safety event from 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse, 14422 Bluebird Park Road, Windermere. According to David Terry, Legacy Events for Education president and executive director, the idea of the event emerged from the ongoing concerns residents have in regards to safety measures.
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Way We Were: Orlando’s ‘Round Building’: An architectural circle of life
In 1963, a new architectural marvel was unveiled in downtown Orlando. Designed by architect Robert Murphy, the American Federal Building brought a touch of mid-century modern design to our growing city. The building, best known for its round shape and distinctive brise-soleil latticework, consisted of 120 cast-concrete sections that served both form and function, creating visual interest as well as shade from the intense Florida sun.
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
407area.com
Your Go-To Guide for Altamonte Springs | Restaurants, Nightlife, and More!
Located in Seminole County, Altamonte Springs (Spanish for “high hill”) is the perfect place to spend time with friends and family if you’re hoping to get away from tourist-packed Orlando. Their exciting, monthly events and beautiful, natural parks reflect the duality of this environmentally-conscious city that is sure to provide you with both entertainment as well as much-needed relaxation. Altamonte Springs is also home to Florida’s biggest Fourth of July celebration which brings over 100,000 people from all over Florida which is only one of the many events you should be sure to catch the next time you visit. While you’re sure to never tire of the bustling activities of Altamonte Springs, it’s also a great place because of its sense of tight-knit community and its charming, wholesome environment.
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
WESH
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
