DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. “He escaped the issues early and really finished strong,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s about as good a finish as you can have. It’s just nice to see him walk off the mound with a lot of confidence.” Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight, including his final three batters, in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee. “I think I just made pitches when I had to,” Manning said. “I didn’t come out of the gate super sharp but as the game went on, I had a good second inning, and then after that I was just trying to put some good at-bats together, make sure I didn’t walk any people and try to get as many first-pitch strikes as I could.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO