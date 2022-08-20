Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
BBC
American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named
Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
BBC
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Bali: Transgender student dies in police custody
A Peruvian transgender rights activist has died in police custody in Bali. Police arrested Rodrigo Ventocilla, 32, on 6 August at Denpasar airport, after customs officials found what they said were suspicious items in his baggage. He died five days later in hospital, where police had taken him after he...
BBC
British brothers die on family holiday in Germany
Two British children have died after being pulled from a lake during a holiday in Germany. The brothers, aged seven and nine, were visiting the Eiserbachsee, near Aachen, when their parents reported them missing on Thursday afternoon. Rescue workers found the boys in the lake, which is close to the...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC
Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe
A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
BBC
Heaton Mersey park attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park. The victim was attacked in Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey, Stockport at about 05:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A man is being questioned in police custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added. Detectives...
BBC
Girl, 12, dies after hit-and-run collision between cars in Barnet
A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a hit-and-run collision with another car in north London. She was in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, in Barnet, on Saturday at about 22:10 BST. Two men in the Bentley fled on foot.
BBC
Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
BBC
Stratford: Woman charged with murder and arson after man dies
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after the body of a man was discovered following a fire. Officers were called to a residential property on Gilbert Street in Stratford, east London, at 10:03 BST on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. There had been a fire and the...
Comments / 1