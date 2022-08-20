Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, videos, analysis
Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the biggest games in the world and even though it is early in the season, there is so much pressure on both of these teams. What an occasion this should be at Old Trafford. After losing their opening two games of the Premier...
Champions League draw has elite 32-team lineup, no new names
The Champions League draw will have no new names in the 32-team lineup after the last confirmed entry ended an unlikely run by a Norwegian team. Bodø/Glimt, which spent much of the past two decades in the Norwegian second division, had been hoping to cap its recent rise by joining Europe’s elite competition but lost in extra time to Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs Wednesday.
UEFA・
Comments / 0