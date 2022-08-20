Manchester United v Liverpool | Opposition Preview

Manchester United host fierce rivals, Liverpool on Monday night at Old Trafford with both teams starting the season on the back foot, United with no points and Liverpool with two.

Manchester United are in need of a win to kick start their season, but that will be a lot to ask against a Liverpool side that they have more than struggled against in recent years.

Liverpool had the bragging rights with two emphatic wins against United in the Premier League last season.

To understand what there is to expect from Liverpool on Monday night, I caught up with Liverpool fan and Freelance Journalist, Chris Stonadge.

What are Liverpools strengths and weaknesses?

“That's a very subjective question depending on who is available! In the current moment, it's pretty easily deciphered weakness wise. The midfield area has had a shocking start to the season.

Fabinho, a player usually so consistent, has been dreadful. We've had to rely on 36-year-old James Milner and 19-year-old Harvey Elliott for any quality.

Strengths wise, you can't avoid the guile and clinical instincts of Mohamed Salah, and the god-given creativity of Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Who do you think will be key for Liverpool against United?

“Manchester United are in a difficult state at the moment, meaning that Liverpool's senior players will be key in order to keep standards high - you cannot look further than Jordan Brian Henderson in this regard.”

“Of course Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will be key in unlocking United's defence, but its all about keeping the standards at a high level.”

Are there any players from United you fear could make an impact against Liverpool?

“The talent pool at United is impressive despite the turmoil off-field, but there aren't many players I fear against this Liverpool side. Jadon Sancho has pure quality but hasn't found his feet, Christian Eriksen is a top signing, and Cristiano Ronaldo is Cristiano Ronaldo. But I don't think I'd say I'm truly scared of anyone.”

And finally, what is your score prediction?

“I'd love it to be a repeat of last season's 5-0 drubbing, but it will be tighter. I think 3-1, with Liverpool taking a 2-0 lead and scoring a third late on. Mo Salah (2), Virgil van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes will bag.”

