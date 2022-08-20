2 killed as car careens onto N.J. funeral home's front lawn after crash

Car careens onto front lawn of New Jersey funeral home 01:24

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Two people were killed after a car collided with an SUV and careened onto the front lawn of a funeral home late Friday night in Little Falls, New Jersey .

Shahriyar Ahmed, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene and Shakeel Ali, 19, died at the hospital, according to police.

Ahmed, Ali and three others were inside a Mercedes C300 that was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Woodhull Road and Route 23 at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as 18-year-old Jason Zaitoun of Wayne, New Jersey.

Video from the scene showed a white Jeep with substantial damage to the front end resting by the curb. Nearby, a black Mercedes on the lawn was missing both side doors. They were possibly removed during the rescue effort.

The driver of the Mercedes and the other two passengers were hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office via a tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.