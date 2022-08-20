ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3 pedestrians hit by SUV in Queens

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Oeaw_0hOhPfun00

3 pedestrians hit by SUV in Queens 01:19

NEW YORK -- Three pedestrians were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after they were hit by a crossover SUV in Queens .

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 86th Street in Jackson Heights , CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The driver of a red BWM crashed into a utility police after striking and injuring the three pedestrians, investigators said.

The car was towed away but pieces of the front bumper remained on the ground at the scene. Video from earlier showed the car on the sidewalk with extensive damage to the front end.

According to police, the victims were crossing the street when they were hit. The impact sent all three flying onto the sidewalk. In the video, they are heard crying out for help.

The driver was also hospitalized, according to investigators, but it was not immediately clear if they would be charged.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

73-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A Bronx woman was waiting for a ride to go vote in Tuesday's primary when she was hit by a stray bullet in the Belmont section. Police are now looking for two suspects. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim and bystanders who came to her aid. "It was a hail of bullets ... I took my shirt off, wrapped it around her leg," a good Samaritan named Clyde said. He said he heard shots just after 4 p.m. Tuesday and saw a 73-year-old woman, who was sitting in front of her building on Garden Street between 7th and 8th Streets,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Off-duty NYPD officer critically hurt in Bronx robbery

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly beat and robbed an off-duty officer in the Bronx.Police said the officer, who was attacked on Tuesday in the Castle Hill section of the borough, has regained consciousness and is improving at Jacobi Medical Center.The 48-year-old officer was jogging along Olmstead Avenue just after 10 a.m. when he was attacked. Twenty four hours later, investigators were still on the scene as the search for the suspects intensified, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.The off-duty officer, who lives in this neighborhood, was approached by three men, investigators said. They hit him...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Luna Elias, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
CBS New York

NYC launches crackdown on commercial vehicles parking illegally in Queens

NEW YORK -- A new effort is underway to put the brakes on truck drivers taking advantage of parking in neighborhoods around the city.Trucks left parked overnight has been an issue for years, and city officials say it's only getting worse, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Trucks are not allowed to park on residential streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and yet they do night after night. It is an issue that has plagued southeastern Queens for years, and city officials say it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now impacts neighborhoods from Staten Island up to...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

4th suspect arrested in death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah

NEW YORK -- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a taxi driver in Queens.Police say on Aug. 13, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was attacked by five passengers who allegedly refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him after he took them to Far Rockaway.Gyimah fell to the ground and hit his head. He suffered severe head trauma and later died at a local hospital.Police announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested. She is the fourth person charged in connection to Gyimah's death.READ MORE: 3 suspects charged in death of taxi driver Kutin GyimahA 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, and two men, 20-year-old Austin Amos and 20-year-old Nickolas Porter, turned themselves in Wednesday night.All four suspects have been charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos is facing additional charges of manslaughter and assault.Police are still searching for a fifth suspect, who is believed to be a teenage girl.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Bwm
bronx.com

Peter Menjivar, 11, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Peter Menjivar. 1325 Fteley Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

6 firefighters injured in Williamsburg fire

NEW YORK -- Six firefighters were injured in an overnight fire in Williamsburg.Firefighters responded to the scene at 499 Union Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.The flames eventually spread to all three floors of the building.One resident says a roommate's guest alerted him about the danger."He started screaming, 'Fire!' That's the reason we woke up," he said. "Hopefully our apartment is OK. It doesn't look like it's OK right now, but hopefully it's OK. They're doing a good job. These guys were here very quickly."No word on the injured firefighters' current conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS New York

New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 4-year-old boy died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Queens.It happened just before 6 p.m. on 147th Street in Jamaica.Police say the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
QUEENS, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver near victim’s Brooklyn home

A 22-year-old electric scooter rider was fatally struck by a driver a block away from the victim’s Brooklyn home, police said Sunday. Qiu Rifeng was riding a Hover-1 Journey scooter on the sidewalk of 74th St. in Bensonhurst when he tried to cross 18th Ave. about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, cops said. A 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Kia K5 south on 18th Ave. struck Rifeng, throwing him to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4-year-old struck and killed by SUV in Huntington Station driveway

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- A Long Island family is mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy who was run over in the family's driveway on Saturday morning.On Monday, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with the child's devastated mother, who is asking for upgraded charges against the driver, who is a family relative."He was such a loving boy. He was always laughing. He had so much energy and so much things that he wanted to do," Naxi Moreira said.She said he son loved to play in the driveway of their Huntington Station house."That was his favorite place. We always used to argue...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
CBS New York

Bronx tenants say group of teenagers are constantly terrorizing residents

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in the Bronx say they've been terrorized over and over again by out-of-control teenagers.Some of the victims spoke to CBS2's Kevin Rincon on Tuesday."My neighbors, all my neighbors here, they're afraid. It's terrible. They lock the windows at night," Victor Gonzalez said.Gonzalez has lived on the corner of 169th and Morris Avenue for 37 years. He said he has never had any problems, until now."Every day we've got fear coming home at night," Gonzalez said.He said teenagers have been assaulting residents at this building, many of them senior citizens, for no reason. He...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy