3 pedestrians hit by SUV in Queens 01:19

NEW YORK -- Three pedestrians were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after they were hit by a crossover SUV in Queens .

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 86th Street in Jackson Heights , CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The driver of a red BWM crashed into a utility police after striking and injuring the three pedestrians, investigators said.

The car was towed away but pieces of the front bumper remained on the ground at the scene. Video from earlier showed the car on the sidewalk with extensive damage to the front end.

According to police, the victims were crossing the street when they were hit. The impact sent all three flying onto the sidewalk. In the video, they are heard crying out for help.

The driver was also hospitalized, according to investigators, but it was not immediately clear if they would be charged.