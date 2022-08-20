ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

The Four C Notes at Oxford’s Performing Arts Center

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eplZj_0hOhOkir00
Calhoun Journal

August 20, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, August 28th at 7:00 pm the The Four C Notes will be at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons! The Four C Notes were created by John Michael Coppola best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit Jersy Boys. Their show features everyone’s favorite hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My way Back To You (Babe),” “Let’s Hang On,” “Oh, What A Night (December 1963)” and many, many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart choreography and Mr. Coppola’s legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, The Four C Notes give authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match anywhere.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Sweet Tea Trio Live at Shell’s Downtown Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Come out on Saturday, August, 27th, 2022 at 8:00 pm to Shell’s Downtown to see Sweet Tea Trio. Sweet Tea Trio is coming back to Shell’s Downtown with its full band show. You’ve seen their acoustic show and now they are returning with their high energy full band production. The girls are fresh off the release of their EP “Sugar Rush” which reached #8 on the iTunes country charts. Kid Rock helped produce the EP and demonstrates the diversity of his talents bringing out his best in the production of songs like “all hat no cattle and fishing condition” on this project. The DNA of great Musical Acts from the state of Alabama is obvious in these three ladies!
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Hosting Grand Opening for New Firehouse

Weaver, AL – The city of Weaver is hosting a grand opening on September 1st at 6:00 pm to celebrate the opening of the new firehouse at 570 Crosson St II. This opening has faced many delays such as COVID and the fact that virtually all the work was done by volunteers. Many evenings would find Weaver Police and Fire working hand in hand to get the building completed. Many council members and city residents also pitched in. This opening is truly a celebration of the spirit of Weaver and what a community to pall together and accomplish.
WEAVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Oxford, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lee Greenwood Live in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm come enjoy the unmistakable sound of Lee Greenwood at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Music has always been a part of Lee Greenwood’s life. He started playing the piano when he was seven and the saxophone at twelve. In junior high, he started his first group called the Moonbeams. By the time, he finished High School he played almost all the instruments in the orchestra and was the Drum Major for the marching band. Greenwood was born in Los Angeles California & finished high school in Sacramento in June 1960. The California native was discovered in 1979 by Larry McFaden, who saw him performing in a show at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. Larry brought the singer to Nashville and got him signed to the Halsey Agency, who booked The Oak Ridge Boys. He began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Lee for the next 20 years. With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit, choosing songs proved to be a success for Greenwood. His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” while he already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday’s Come Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be August 27th, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
cahabasun.com

Longtime Trussville restaurant closes

TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Valli
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area

PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#The Four Seasons#Local Events#Homesubscribe#Articlenext
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Master Gardeners Host Lunch and Learn Series

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Calhoun County Master Gardeners will host a Lunch & Learn Series at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan. Lunch & Learn is a series of FREE gardening programs sponsored by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners and the Calhoun County Commission. Held the 4th Wednesday of each month, April through September. Aug 24th will be CCCorps, the Men who shaped the Nation with Mandy Pearson, Cheaha State Park. Speakers/Dates subject to change. Call 256-237-1621 to confirm. Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan is a 17 acre site owned by the Calhoun County Commission and operated by the Calhoun County Extension Office in concert with the Calhoun County Master Gardeners. The site includes community garden raised beds, a classroom and an outdoor classroom.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Little River Band Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – Come out and enjoy some music at OPAC on Friday, August 19th at 7:30 pm. The current lineup of the Little River Band takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform. Through the ’70s and ’80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.” Worldwide album and CD sales are now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays. Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980 and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Regional Training Center expanding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Calhoun Journal

School Spirit Night Being Held in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 23rd from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The Jacksonville Chik-fil-a has made a please to help them support the community! On August 23rd, they will be collecting school supply donations for Kitty Stone Elementary. Additionally, 10% of mobile order sales that mention “spirit night” in the notes of the order will be donated.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Keep Oxford Beautiful Shares Check for Recycling Efforts At City Council Meeting

Oxford, AL – During the regular called Work Session and City Council Meeting held August 23ed Keep Oxford Beautiful representatives share the check they recently received. The Oxford work session was a packed night as there were presentations by the United Way, the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, Dr. Stanely with Oxford City Schools, and Jerry South who discussed the utilities and widening of Leon Smith Parkway.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Water Off on Quail Run Drive SW in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Jacksonville Water Department, the Maintenance Department is making a repair on Quail Run Drive this morning, and water service will likely be off for several hours. If updates are given they will be added to this story.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy