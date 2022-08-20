The Four C Notes at Oxford’s Performing Arts Center

Calhoun Journal

August 20, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, August 28th at 7:00 pm the The Four C Notes will be at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons! The Four C Notes were created by John Michael Coppola best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit Jersy Boys. Their show features everyone’s favorite hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My way Back To You (Babe),” “Let’s Hang On,” “Oh, What A Night (December 1963)” and many, many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart choreography and Mr. Coppola’s legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, The Four C Notes give authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match anywhere.

