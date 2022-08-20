ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’ cast through the years

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4OZK_0hOhNyna00

Brilliant programming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpIqx_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

After six seasons of twists and turns, "Better Call Saul" has come to an end. A marvelous cast of actors -- characters? -- combined for an incredible show.

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ef7ir_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvJtn_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2xLr_0hOhNyna00 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxFqB_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTFSl_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBkqd_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9slR_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzAn4_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPflX_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWwrJ_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgeK8_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165SvL_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxaw8_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dK7VH_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JncWv_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6WxR_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoAeT_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1JHq_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1rFb_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlDzd_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBarI_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omRwR_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1gK3_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWnE9_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFIVS_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKOhY_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JDBX_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjcTj_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNs7u_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G636u_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4Qe3_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW5zL_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNhI5_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPKdp_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfvvM_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tfFr_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0YZd_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395Boi_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3JLv_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hUqa_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZST1_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172l3o_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Wsm_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrp1T_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGJtJ_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBraw_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival))

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pt8S_0hOhNyna00 (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0236Xf_0hOhNyna00 USAT

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Thorne#Amc#Freder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy