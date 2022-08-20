ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 6

Diane Johnson
4d ago

prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 God please be with all three teens, I know the girl that hit the two others just got so scared and I pray 🙏 that you be with them all. thank you Jesus Amen

Reply
6
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting

A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback

A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

AirTags lead to Immokalee man’s arrest for stealing CCSO generators

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man they say stole generators from license plate reader trailers in the Immokalee area. Deputies arrested Rene Garcia, 29, on Tuesday night after an investigation into the thefts. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was already holding Garcia for attempting to flee from a traffic stop for failing to obey a traffic signal that same day. Deputies say Garica also did not have a valid license.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County

A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Robbery and snatching at arcade in Fort Myers

A customer accused a suspect of an arcade robbery at Triple Cherry Arcade in Fort Myers on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged crime at 15121 South Tamiami Trail. A witness claimed the suspect, David Lee Thomas Jr., 31, fled in a...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy