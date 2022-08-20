>PA Champ Hollidaysburg Wins Again to Advance in LLWS. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Hollidaysburg's Little League team has defeated New York seven to one Monday to advance in the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Third baseman Chase Link drove in five runs, three on his second home run of the tournament, and then two more on a single. Link also homered twice in the Mid-Atlantic Regional. Hollidaysburg, now 2-1 in the LLWS, will meet Hagerstown, Indiana Tuesday at 3 p.m. ESPN will the game.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO