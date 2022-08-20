Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College radiography grads excel on national licensing exam
NEWARK, NJ — Every 2022 graduate of Essex County College’s radiography program passed the required national licensing exam on the first try this summer. And all 17 graduates received at least one job offer before receiving their hard-earned Associate in Applied Science degrees on June 3. Radiography graduates...
thepositivecommunity.com
Dedicated Community Trailblazer Honored for Excellence
Recognition of Excellence was bestowed upon trailblazer Julia Amaker Porterfield at Galloping Hill Caterers, Union, NJ on Saturday, May, 14, 2022. Trifold Ministries/The Women’s Table of Plainfield, NJ honored extraordinary achievers for their annual awards banquet themed: Honoring Unsung Heroes and Heroines. The prominent driving force of perhaps the...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
News 12 New Jersey to hold another back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
News 12 is helping take the stress away from back to school preparations.
paramuspost.com
Valley Welcomes Director of OB/GYN Residency Program
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 22, 2022 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Kajal Angras, DO, as a member of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine team and Director of the soon-to-be established Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program. Dr. Angras will have oversight and leadership responsibility for the management of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Changes made to Montclair school district’s special education program
Last July, Montclair school district officials said they would be undertaking major, systemic changes to special education after an audit found racial disparities in how often children are classified as needing services, problems with communication and uneven experiences across the district’s schools. On Aug. 8, members of the special...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood School Renamed From Thomas Jefferson To Delia Bolden School
The South Orange-Maplewood School District’s community members opted not to keep one of its primary schools named after Thomas Jefferson because they felt he was a “enslaver,” thus the children came up with a number of names for the school. In the end, they decided to name...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange African Heritage Organization elects new officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, July 13, the West Orange African Heritage Organization swore in its new officers at Codey Arena. The election was held a month previously on June 8. This was the 10th swearing-in of officers of the organization since its inception in 1999. The mission...
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themontclairgirl.com
This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair
Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
essexnewsdaily.com
St. Joseph’s in Maplewood launches new girls volleyball program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is excited to announce the start of a girls volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
NJCU will survive its financial emergency, but its expansion projects may not, experts say
As a cash-strapped New Jersey City University attempts to climb out of its financial emergency, sources and experts in the industry said shedding parts of its massive expansion plan are likely the best solution. Ambitious projects like the Fort Monmouth satellite campus in Oceanport and the $400 million University Place...
essexnewsdaily.com
DCA opens public comment period regarding action plan for Hurricane Ida recovery
TRENTON, NJ — On Aug. 17, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs opened a 30-day period for people to provide public comment on the Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan, which details how the state proposes to utilize $228,346,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to help households and communities recover from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which hit New Jersey last September. The public comment period will run through Sept. 16 and will include in-person public hearings in Manville and Newark, which were among the municipalities hardest hit by Ida.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team hosts scrimmage against Columbia HS and Willingboro
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team hosted a tri-scrimmage on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium. The other teams were Columbia High School in Maplewood, and Willingboro. West Orange will begin the season on Friday, Sept. 2, against Montclair at...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Arts Center hosts reception for ‘Inspired Landscape’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Critique Group Collective recently held an artists reception for the exhibit “Inspired Landscape,” which runs through Aug. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. Artists Dan Epstein, Leslie Goldman, Marlene Hendrian, Ann Kraus, Fernando Mariscal, Denis Orloff and Katy Repka have met regularly for six years to critique one another’s work and support one another’s artistic growth.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
Comments / 5