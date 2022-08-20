LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A generous amount of moisture is present in the atmosphere above our area. Daytime heating, and converging winds associated with a nearby frontal system is making for rising air to form scattered rain clouds. With such a great deal of moisture above, some of the scattered showers and thundershowers during the next several days could produce heavy rains. The front will remain nearly stationary through Friday, and will give our area opportunities for showers through Friday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO