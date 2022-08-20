Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Moist Atmosphere/Front Means Shower Chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A generous amount of moisture is present in the atmosphere above our area. Daytime heating, and converging winds associated with a nearby frontal system is making for rising air to form scattered rain clouds. With such a great deal of moisture above, some of the scattered showers and thundershowers during the next several days could produce heavy rains. The front will remain nearly stationary through Friday, and will give our area opportunities for showers through Friday.
kgns.tv
Partly sunny with rain chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning you can sure feel the humidity, today we are expected to reach a high of 97. Many of us didn’t get any rain yesterday but don’t worry those chance continue . The frontal boundary that is stalled near and the increasing...
kgns.tv
Heavy gloom
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning partly sunny with rain chances . Today we are expected to reach a high of 97. Warm temperature and high dewpoints will produce heat index values of 105 to109 for south Texas. Rain chances are possible this week due to a frontal boundary...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23. While not fully activated...
epbusinessjournal.com
Laredo confronts drought and water shortage with minimal options
Leaders in the South Texas city are reluctant to impose substantial restrictions on watering lawns even as water supplies near record lows. This story is published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for the ICN newsletter here.
kgns.tv
Zapata County receives equipment to dredge parts of Falcon Lake
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The equipment has arrived in Zapata that will help bring more water to the community. This past week, long reach excavators were brought in to start the dredging of Falcon Lake. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell says the lake did rise by about two feet with...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to resume construction on Century City project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will resume construction on a project that had been paused for months due to certain violations. Since March 2022, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers. City crews had been working to improve the drainage system in the area, including improvements to the sewage line to prevent flooding near the bridge.
kgns.tv
Artemis One ready for launched scheduled for Monday
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NASA is ready for its next interstellar mission. The Artemis One Mission is scheduled to launch Monday morning. The unmanned space launch system rocket will carry the Orion spacecraft which will go beyond the moon before it comes back to earth. Orion will travel farther than...
kgns.tv
Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera. Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive. The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross...
kgns.tv
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions. Josefina Inguanzo, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads. The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5. Officers will be...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Elle
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a loving home for Elle. Elle is a terrier-mix, who is already full grown so she’s not going to get bigger than her petite size. She’s very...
kgns.tv
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues. On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo. Commissioner...
kgns.tv
One man killed and another injured in Tuesday’s accident on Killam Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is continuing to investigate a severe tractor trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The accident happened on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of Killam Industrial Boulevard. Authorities say both trailers were loaded...
kgns.tv
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The people of Laredo have spoken, and the results are in for the future Iturbide “It” Street sign. A couple of weeks ago, a social media campaign asked for the public’s input on a future sign that would welcome visitors to downtown Laredo.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
kgns.tv
Laredoan takes the beauty industry by storm with her nail designs
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo nail artist is taking the beauty industry by storm with her press-on nails which have been worn by some of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Erika Palacios’ nail designs have garnered her thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and have...
kgns.tv
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard. According to Laredo Police, the accident was between two tractor trailers. Both trucks were loaded with cargo at the time of the crash. Clean up...
kgns.tv
French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America. Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family. Last...
