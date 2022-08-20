ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Play suspended for the day at Czech Masters due to rain

 4 days ago

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Play was suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

Only 10 players were able to start the third round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

“The continued rainfall we have experienced means that, despite the strenuous efforts of the greens staff and volunteers, there is no way the course is going to be playable for the rest of the day,” tournament director David Williams said.

The round will continue on Sunday and the tournament decided over 54 holes.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second.

___

