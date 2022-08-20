Jasper County man sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing teenage girl in motel

A 32-year-old Ridgeland man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a teenager at a motel.

A jury found Brian Jamal Redding, guilty Friday of murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of 16-year-old Cypress Noonan.

“This girl had her whole life ahead of her, but it was cut short by Mr. Redding’s controlling, violent actions,” said prosecutor Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Cypress Noonan, 16, was found fatally shot in a motel room in Ridgeland. Facebook

Redding told authorities he left the motel at 6 a.m. to give a ride to a relative. Around 9:46 a.m., Redding reported the death of Noonan to police, according to 911 calls.

“The evidence paints us a picture of a lopsided and toxic relationship, in which Redding controlled Noonan’s movements,” Swanson said. “Friends and family say she changed after moving in with Redding at the motel. She quickly became withdrawn, and he became increasingly more aggressive.”

Sixteen witnesses were called during the weeklong jury trial.

A firearms expert testified that the shell casing and projectile for a specific type of 9-mm handgun, which was later linked to Redding, were found in the motel room. Blood found inside and outside of the motel door was also linked to Redding and Noonan, according to a news release from the 14 th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Redding has previous convictions for driving with a suspended license in 2013, simple position of marijuana in 2017 and possession of cocaine or methamphetamine in 2019.