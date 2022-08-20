Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 6 North Of Navasota Kills One And Injures One
A four vehicle crash on Highway 6 in southern Brazos County Monday afternoon killed one driver and injured a second driver. DPS reports a northbound S-U-V near the FM 2154 exit attempting to change lanes struck a car and then a pickup. The northbound car went through the median and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
News Channel 25
Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed, 2 young boys critically injured in crash involving big rigs near Cleveland, DPS says
CLEVELAND, Texas — A mother was killed and two children were critically injured Monday in a crash involving two big rigs near Cleveland, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The woman was identified by DPS as 32-year-old Donna Wright. The children, ages 2 and 7, were flown...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store
HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Man shot multiple times in SE Houston, hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Authorities responded to a call a little after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Broadway. Police say it’s not clear what happened before the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler
A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
fox26houston.com
Suspect accused of breaking into Harris County home to take a shower
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after breaking into a home in Harris County early Tuesday morning to take a shower. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, 26-year-old Jose Navarrete is charged with burglary of a habitation. Deputies said they responded to an in progress...
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
Two injured after driver falls asleep on Will Rogers Turnpike
VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Two people were injured on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 2.5 miles south of Verdigris, after the driver of a Ford Econoline fell asleep, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Sunday morning, a Ford Econoline, driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas,...
Click2Houston.com
‘He was dying and the cars didn’t stop’: Family of man injured in hit-and-run crash speak out while officers search for suspects
HOUSTON – The family of a local man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash speak out as Houston police officers search for the suspects involved. Inside Memorial Hermann Hospital, 21-year-old Eduardo Favela is fighting for his life. Favela’s best friend, Ernesto, said some of his best memories...
mocomotive.com
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, TX — Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway….
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
Comments / 9