Houston, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store

HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
HOUSTON, TX
foxwilmington.com

Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler

A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect accused of breaking into Harris County home to take a shower

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after breaking into a home in Harris County early Tuesday morning to take a shower. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, 26-year-old Jose Navarrete is charged with burglary of a habitation. Deputies said they responded to an in progress...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TX — Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway….
CLEVELAND, TX

