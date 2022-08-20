Read full article on original website
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
Gessner Road extension project delayed until further notice
Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on a project extending Gessner Road from West Road to Fallbrook Drive began last summer and has since been put on hold.
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
Construction starts on Phase 2 of Katy Boardwalk District outer loop trail; entry road work nears completion
Construction has started on the second phase of an outer loop trail at the Katy Boardwalk District. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Construction has started on the second phase of a 2.3-mile outer loop trail at the 169-acre walkable, mixed-use setting known as the Katy Boardwalk District. The trail loop begins...
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, central Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbranch to near Thicket. Movement was south at 10 TO 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Humble, northern Liberty, Dayton, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Daisetta, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, Dayton Lakes, Lake Houston, Porter Heights, northern Atascocita and New Caney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
FLOOD WATCH
Severe Weather Alert Flood Watch issued August 22 at 7:13PM CDT until August 23 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. county, Montgomery. * WHEN…Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
FLOOD ADVISORY
Severe Weather Alert Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 1:45AM CDT until August 23 at 3:45AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. counties, Liberty and Montgomery. *...
Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves Lifted – 8-22-22
All other burnings must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning is prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. While this limited restriction...
Houston weather: on watch for heavy rain, slow system lingers for a few days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Between a slow moving storm system, and an atmosphere loaded with moisture, the ingredients are in place for heavy rain that may cause flooding in parts of Southeast Texas. Over the next few days, on average, we could see one to three inches of rain. However,...
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Boil water notice in effect for northwest Harris County residents following E. coli concerns
E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend, city officials said. Here is what to do until the water gets cleared, which officials expect to be by Wednesday.
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
Pasadena police warn residents of booms ahead of planned bomb exercise
PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena residents are being warned that they could hear a series of explosions during a planned bomb exercise on Tuesday. The Pasadena Police Department said they will be conducting the exercise around 6:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Range on Genoa Red Bluff Road near the Bayport North Industrial Park.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
