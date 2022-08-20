ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight

Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
HOUSTON, TX
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, central Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbranch to near Thicket. Movement was south at 10 TO 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Humble, northern Liberty, Dayton, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Daisetta, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, Dayton Lakes, Lake Houston, Porter Heights, northern Atascocita and New Caney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FLOOD WATCH

Severe Weather Alert Flood Watch issued August 22 at 7:13PM CDT until August 23 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. county, Montgomery. * WHEN…Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
MONTGOMERY, TX
FLOOD ADVISORY

Severe Weather Alert Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 1:45AM CDT until August 23 at 3:45AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. counties, Liberty and Montgomery. *...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves Lifted – 8-22-22

All other burnings must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning is prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. While this limited restriction...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pasadena police warn residents of booms ahead of planned bomb exercise

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena residents are being warned that they could hear a series of explosions during a planned bomb exercise on Tuesday. The Pasadena Police Department said they will be conducting the exercise around 6:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Range on Genoa Red Bluff Road near the Bayport North Industrial Park.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE

