Greenwich Police report that on Monday, Aug 22 around 3:00pm, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a white van in Old Greenwich. According to a statement from Captain Mark Zuccerell, it was reported that a 12-year-old female was walking in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive at the time of the incident. The girl stated a white van operated by two males stopped alongside her and asked her to get into the van. An unknown person was nearby who saw the incident and reportedly scared off the van. There was no physical contact made with the girl, and no overt actions were made by the males to stop and get out of the van. The intent of the males currently is unknown at this time.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO