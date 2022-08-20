Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenwichfreepress.com
Stuart Malina Comes to Greenwich, Bringing George Gershwin with Him
Greenwich Symphony opens its 2022/2023 season the weekend of September 10-11 with a terrific program—three dances from Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town, Symphony No. 7 by Sergei Prokofiev, Poem for Orchestra by William Grant Still, and, to frost the cake, Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin. Adding to...
greenwichfreepress.com
Sorokin Gallery to Feature Work of Eric Jiaju Lee: CONTINUUM
Sorokin Gallery is pleased to present CONTINUUM, a solo exhibition by critically acclaimed. The exhibition, CONTINUUM Paintings + NFTs runs Sept 1 – Oct 6, 2022. Lee grew up in Greenwich and after graduating from Brunswick School, moved to NYC to attend art school and established his studio practice there for 20 years.
greenwichfreepress.com
Open Arts Alliance: Enjoying the Humanity of Post-Pandemic Live Theater
At Open Arts Alliance, the Greenwich based non profit theater group, executive director Rocco Natale said summer 2022 has been nothing short of joyful. “We did theater throughout the pandemic, but kids had to stay apart and wear masks,” he explained. “Everyone had missed the human connection.”. “This...
greenwichfreepress.com
DART to Mark 20th Anniversary with “DART to the Finish” Charity Walk on Sept 24
Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART) is honoring its 20th anniversary this year and holding its fifth annual charity walk, DART to the Finish, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8:00 am, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich. This family-friendly and accessible two-mile walk is $30 for adults 22...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichfreepress.com
Wildacre Rotisserie: Part of the New Patchwork of Cos Cob Cuisine
In Cos Cob, Wildacre Rotisserie has found its place in what founder Ben Pote describes as the new patchwork of Cos Cob cuisine. The comparison is apt. With Island Fin Poke and Nit Nois having recently joined Fjord Fish Market, Pastaficcio and Mumbai Times in Cos Cob’s hub, and Mike’s Organic soon to open nearby, foodies from all parts of town have yet another choice with the addition of Wildacre Rotisserie.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Fire Dept Swears in Six New Firefighters, Promotes Two to Lieutenant
The Greenwich Fire Department held a ceremony on Monday at the Central Fire Station to swear in six new firefighters and promote two current firefighters to lieutenant. The department has recently seen retirements remove over 200 years of expertise and experience from the ranks but were able to secure spots in the 15 week Connecticut Fire Academy recruit program starting August 29.
greenwichfreepress.com
Garden Club of Old Greenwich Annual Bulb Sale is in Full Swing
The Garden Club of Old Greenwich annual bulb sale 2022 has begun. Now through October 15, a beautiful selection of bulbs is available online through the Garden Club of Old Greenwich’s website. The club has carefully curated this collection of critter-free bulbs that will make excellent cut flowers and...
greenwichfreepress.com
Indictment Charges 5 Men for Scheme to Steal and Sell Catalytic Converters
The unsealing of a nine-count indictment that charges five men with federal offenses related to their participation in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring was announced on Wednesday. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury in New Haven on August 16, charges Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
Possible Ordinance for Panhandling on Selectmen Agenda This Week
In one of his recent Friday e-blasts, “Community Connections,” First Selectman Fred Camillo said his office had received several complaints about panhandlers disrupting traffic at Exit 5 in Riverside. In local Facebook groups including Greenwich Connections, there have been dozens of comments, many suggesting the panhandlers are scammers....
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Urge Parents to Speak with Children after Suspicious Incident Involving White Van
Greenwich Police report that on Monday, Aug 22 around 3:00pm, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a white van in Old Greenwich. According to a statement from Captain Mark Zuccerell, it was reported that a 12-year-old female was walking in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive at the time of the incident. The girl stated a white van operated by two males stopped alongside her and asked her to get into the van. An unknown person was nearby who saw the incident and reportedly scared off the van. There was no physical contact made with the girl, and no overt actions were made by the males to stop and get out of the van. The intent of the males currently is unknown at this time.
greenwichfreepress.com
Public Hearings Announced on Proposed Changes to Westchester County Airport
Westchester County, NY has scheduled public hearings regarding the proposed changes to the Westchester County Airport‘s master plan. Westchester County Executive George Latimer has restarted a community engagement program to hear from the public – residents, homeowners, community organizations, businesses, and environmentalists – on the future of the airport.
