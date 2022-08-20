ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rival Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Go Top After Wolves Win

By Dylan Mcbennett
Harry Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotspur today as he put Tottenham Hotspur top of the table at least until Arsenal play.

Tottenham Hotspur have gone top of the Premier League table after beating Wolves 1-0 earlier today.

The London club now have 7 points from three games.

Wolves were the much better side in the first half, and created a host of problems for Antonio Conte's side. Manchester City target Matheus Nunes impressed in the heart of the Wolves midfield, but Bruno Lage's side lacked cutting edge up front.

Ruben Neves was instrumental in midfield, but the lack of an out and out number nine cost Wolves. Raul Jiminez made a difference when he came on, but it was too little to late.

Harry Kane netted his 185th Premier League goal, which is the most by any player for a single club in the history of the competition, a record previously held by Sergio Aguero.

Antonio Conte's side were not at their best today, but much like the game against Chelsea last week at Stamford Bridge, found a way to get something from the game.

Manchester City will have the chance to leapfrog Tottenham tomorrow when they take on Newcastle United. Arsenal play Bournemouth at 5.30pm, and have the chance to finish the day top of the table with a win.

A great win for Tottenham Hotspur, and a great start to a season where a lot is expected from them.

