news4sanantonio.com
Police arrest man accused of changing plates on stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly changed the plates on a vehicle that was stolen. Police responded to a call on the 4300 block of Moana Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, SAPD found a man changing a vehicles plates when they quickly...
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing San Antonio man trying to repossess his tires
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man trying to repossess his tires began on Tuesday. Richard Vallejo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the June 2020 murder of Andrew Gomez, 27. According to prosecutors, Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
news4sanantonio.com
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hit near Northwest Side convenience store while carrying bags of ice
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit while walking outside a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside the Circle K off Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle speeding back and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Off-duty SAPD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
Report: Man slaps woman, threatens to kill her following road rage incident
SCHERTZ, Texas — A man threatened to kill a woman following a road rage incident, a report from the Schertz Police Department says. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but the report describes a person of interest who was tailgating a woman on...
news4sanantonio.com
57-year old mother severely neglected by her own children dies in hospital, sheriff says
An update on a horrific case of abuse involving a disabled woman who deputies say was severely neglected by her adult children. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed 57-year old Patricia Martinez died in the hospital Saturday afternoon. “This is absolutely a heartbreaking development,” Salazar said. Salazar says Martinez...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies search for second 'armed and dangerous' Ingram Park Mall suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for a teen who caused a shelter in place order at Ingram Park Mall on Friday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's 14-years-old. They believe the teen's father, 48-year-old Mike Fuentes, helped him escape from the mall. Fuentes is now charged with...
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
news4sanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
