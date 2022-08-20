ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police arrest man accused of changing plates on stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly changed the plates on a vehicle that was stolen. Police responded to a call on the 4300 block of Moana Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, SAPD found a man changing a vehicles plates when they quickly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

