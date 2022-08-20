ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by a train on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train on the Southeast Side. The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday off Villamain Road and Graf Road. Police said they searched for 20 minutes before finally finding the man, who was severely injured. Investigators...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Cars
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police arrest man accused of changing plates on stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly changed the plates on a vehicle that was stolen. Police responded to a call on the 4300 block of Moana Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, SAPD found a man changing a vehicles plates when they quickly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident
news4sanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy