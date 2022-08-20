Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a train on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train on the Southeast Side. The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday off Villamain Road and Graf Road. Police said they searched for 20 minutes before finally finding the man, who was severely injured. Investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
news4sanantonio.com
Man hit near Northwest Side convenience store while carrying bags of ice
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit while walking outside a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside the Circle K off Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle speeding back and...
news4sanantonio.com
Elderly couple taken to hospital following early morning house fire on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two elderly people were taken to the hospital following a house fire on the Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. at a home off Greer Street near Clark Avenue. San Antonio Fire Department crews got to the scene and saw flames...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman steps outside to check the damage to her car following crash, hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is lucky to be live after being hit by another vehicle after crashing her car on a Northeast Side highway. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the Interstate 35 North access road and Dinn Drive. Police said the woman swerved to avoid hitting a...
news4sanantonio.com
Police arrest man accused of changing plates on stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly changed the plates on a vehicle that was stolen. Police responded to a call on the 4300 block of Moana Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, SAPD found a man changing a vehicles plates when they quickly...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police are searching for a man who has medical conditions that require a doctor's care. Police are looking for Shannon Michael Callaway, 33, who was last seen on Aug. 10 off West French Place near Martinez Creek on the Northwest Side. Callaway is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
news4sanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies search for second 'armed and dangerous' Ingram Park Mall suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for a teen who caused a shelter in place order at Ingram Park Mall on Friday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's 14-years-old. They believe the teen's father, 48-year-old Mike Fuentes, helped him escape from the mall. Fuentes is now charged with...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase
SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
