Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Miami

BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail

A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Cop Accused of Battery Testifies in His Own Defense

A Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly slapping and choking a combative drug suspect took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday. Matthew Joseph Barbieri testified he and a partner answered a 911 dispatch to a familiar Cleveland Street address about 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. Barbieri...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home

An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
MIAMI, FL
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
NBC Miami

Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody

Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

‘Our Hearts Are Aching': Emotional Funeral Held for Slain Miami-Dade Detective

A Miami-Dade Police detective killed in the line of duty was remembered as a hard-working and brave member of the department at an emotional funeral service Wednesday. Hundreds of fellow officers, local leaders and members of the public joined family members for the memorial service for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

Parkland School Shooter Was Anti-Social, Violent When He Was 1: Witness

The former director of a pre-kindergarten school testified that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz bit and hit other children, slapped the hand of a teacher, and was largely withdrawn from any classroom interaction when he was a 1-year-old. Young Minds Learning Center former director Anne Fischer was the fourth witness...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins

A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine

A Miami police officer has been arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine, officials said. Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was arrested early Sunday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The investigation into Marcano began Saturday after investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit received a tip about possible wrongdoing by one...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

