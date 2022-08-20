Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail
A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Cop Accused of Battery Testifies in His Own Defense
A Hollywood police officer on trial for allegedly slapping and choking a combative drug suspect took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday. Matthew Joseph Barbieri testified he and a partner answered a 911 dispatch to a familiar Cleveland Street address about 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. Barbieri...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home
An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash That Killed FDLE Agent
A driver is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a crash in Miami-Dade earlier this month that claimed the life of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, officials said. Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was arrested Tuesday and also faces vehicular homicide and DUI causing damage charges in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody
Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
NBC Miami
‘Our Hearts Are Aching': Emotional Funeral Held for Slain Miami-Dade Detective
A Miami-Dade Police detective killed in the line of duty was remembered as a hard-working and brave member of the department at an emotional funeral service Wednesday. Hundreds of fellow officers, local leaders and members of the public joined family members for the memorial service for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
NBC Miami
Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge
A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Parkland School Shooter Was Anti-Social, Violent When He Was 1: Witness
The former director of a pre-kindergarten school testified that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz bit and hit other children, slapped the hand of a teacher, and was largely withdrawn from any classroom interaction when he was a 1-year-old. Young Minds Learning Center former director Anne Fischer was the fourth witness...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
NBC Miami
Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
NBC Miami
Audio Reveals Teen's 911 Call in Threat Hoax at High School in Coral Springs
J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs was sent into a panic in late February when a call came to 911. "Hello, I go to Taravella High School and I believe a student has a form of weapon, like a gun, on campus," the 911 caller said in audio exclusively obtained Monday by NBC 6 Investigators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins
A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
NBC Miami
30 Years After Andrew, Eerie Parallels Between '92 and '22 Hurricane Seasons: Morales
For long-time Miamians, there’s a Before Andrew and an After Andrew. With winds of 165 mph gusting to 200 mph, the small eye of the Category 5 hurricane tore through southern Miami-Dade County in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, August 24, 1992. It flattened entire communities and killed dozens.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine
A Miami police officer has been arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine, officials said. Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was arrested early Sunday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The investigation into Marcano began Saturday after investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit received a tip about possible wrongdoing by one...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
NBC Miami
Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Facing Charges
The driver who caused a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend that killed five people is facing vehicular homicide charges, authorities said Monday. Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Troopers are still awaiting the results of...
NBC Miami
Families Remember Victims of Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway That Killed 5
Family members of some of the five people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend are speaking out as the investigation into the incident continued. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound...
NBC Miami
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
Comments / 0