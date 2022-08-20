ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about student assignment plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools spent time in Frankfort on Tuesday answering questions about the district's new student assignment plan. Dr. Marty Pollio highlighted key points he hopes the upcoming change can address. The new student assignment plan is set to begin next school...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More than a wash: New laundromat aims to serve as community gathering space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown Laundromat in the historic Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville opened its doors over the weekend, offering residents free laundry service thanks to a partnership with GE Appliances. Now, it’s back to business where customers have to pay, but the laundromat’s purpose is to do more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Dare To Care food bank gives away groceries amid food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare To Care food bank gave away groceries Tuesday morning to anyone in need. The drive-thru event was held at its warehouse at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway in west Louisville. It kicked off Hunger Action Month, which happens in September. More than 200 food banks nationwide will be raising awareness about food insecurity.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I hope we remember his strength': Community leaders mourn loss of prominent Louisville activist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A prominent Louisville activist and leader in the 2020 protest movement has died at the age of 33. On Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office matched Christopher Wells' identity to the man police said was found dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Marty Pollio
k105.com

Breckinridge Co. company expanding, adding nearly 80 new jobs

A Breckinridge County company is investing nearly $3.5 million to expand its facility and create nearly 80 new jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Atlas Machine & Supply, Inc. will construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility on 10 acres in Hardinburg’s Breckinridge County Industrial Park. The facility will...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY

