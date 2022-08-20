Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools spent time in Frankfort on Tuesday answering questions about the district's new student assignment plan. Dr. Marty Pollio highlighted key points he hopes the upcoming change can address. The new student assignment plan is set to begin next school...
Louisville high school cites students after finding stolen gun in backpack: JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Security found a stolen gun inside a backpack Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Seneca High School’s Principal Michael Guy told parents what happened. He said officials were told that a student might be in possession of a gun at...
Wave 3
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
spectrumnews1.com
More than a wash: New laundromat aims to serve as community gathering space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown Laundromat in the historic Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville opened its doors over the weekend, offering residents free laundry service thanks to a partnership with GE Appliances. Now, it’s back to business where customers have to pay, but the laundromat’s purpose is to do more than...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
WLKY.com
Louisville-based company announces $3.4 million expansion creating jobs in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (David A. Mann) — Atlas Machine and Supply Inc., a longtime Louisville company, is investing $3.47 million to construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, creating 78 jobs for local residents, according to a news release,according to Louisville Business First. The facility will serve as headquarters...
wdrb.com
Dare To Care food bank gives away groceries amid food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare To Care food bank gave away groceries Tuesday morning to anyone in need. The drive-thru event was held at its warehouse at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway in west Louisville. It kicked off Hunger Action Month, which happens in September. More than 200 food banks nationwide will be raising awareness about food insecurity.
'I hope we remember his strength': Community leaders mourn loss of prominent Louisville activist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A prominent Louisville activist and leader in the 2020 protest movement has died at the age of 33. On Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office matched Christopher Wells' identity to the man police said was found dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
Medical experts say patients delaying routine health exams as pandemic continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local medical experts say more people have been neglecting to keep up with routine physicals and medical exams during the pandemic, which could cause problems if a diagnosis is delayed. "I'm seeing that a lot," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, a primary care physician with Norton Healthcare....
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. company expanding, adding nearly 80 new jobs
A Breckinridge County company is investing nearly $3.5 million to expand its facility and create nearly 80 new jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Atlas Machine & Supply, Inc. will construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility on 10 acres in Hardinburg’s Breckinridge County Industrial Park. The facility will...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
wdrb.com
$6.7 million complex being built for seasonal Holiday World employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will offer housing to workers who live more than 50 miles away. Team members must be at least 18 years old and employed seasonally to live in Compass Commons, which is expected to be ready in May 2023, according to park officials.
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
wdrb.com
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
