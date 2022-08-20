ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
brproud.com

Helpful deputy comes to stranded citizen’s rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annoyance of having one’s work commute interrupted by a flat tire is an occurrence most drivers are familiar with. It happened to one woman as she driving along I-10 West Monday (August 22) morning, and not only did the flat impede her journey, but it reportedly sent her vehicle into a dangerous spin.
WAFB

EBRSO searches for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Circle K on O’Neal Lane early Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to EBRSO, the cashier told detectives that an unknown man entered the service station just before 4 a.m. and lingered until all customers left. Then, the man went up to the counter and demanded the cashier “give him all the money.”
KPLC TV

120 MPH chase down I-10 ends near College Drive; driver charged with DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend. Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Calcasieu Parish News

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
KLFY News 10

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
WAFB.com

Officer investigated for use of force

Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
brproud.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving 130 mph on I-10 Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old man accused of speeding at a rate of over 130 miles per hour over the weekend. The suspect, identified by Louisiana State Police as Deyvin Martinez, was arrested on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, no driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DWI.
WAFB

Gas for Guns secures dozens of firearms in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people of East Baton Rouge were eager to give back their guns for gas. An initiative between the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, TRUCE, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office to get guns out of homes. Each participant received a gift card worth up to $300.
WAFB

BRPD: Suspect accused of firing at officers

BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge Police say they arrested William Garner, 57, who was allegedly involved in a shooting overnight on Cadillac Street. Garner faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with charges of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
brproud.com

Witnesses recall shooting at mall in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, of the Lafayette Police Department, said, “What we have right now is...
WAFB

Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools

Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish ordered 15 metal detectors as part of one initiative they are implementing to upgrade safety around schools. Around 900 students attend Assumption High School and on a large open campus, security and safety are important. “You just don’t know where your threat may...
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

