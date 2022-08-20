Read full article on original website
Related
National Weather Service meteorologist explains Friday's hailstorm
DES MOINES, Iowa — "We were highlighting the potential for hail for several days ahead of Friday," Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Des Moines told Local 5 on Monday. Unfortunately, it's hard to pin down where a 3 inch diameter hailstone could...
Hail storm caused widespread roof damage in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It didn’t take long for people in the West Des Moines area to realize they had a problem. Widespread hail caused damage to rooftops in and around the western suburb last week. At Heartland Roofing & Siding, they knew Friday night the first step was to begin lining up crews […]
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Des Moines Property Assessment Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Property Condition Survey has been underway this year in the city of Des Moines. Staffers with the city's office of Neighborhood Services have been gathering information about the condition of commercial and residential properties throughout the entire city. SuAnn Donovan, the City’s deputy director of...
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group
A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
KCCI.com
Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
RELATED PEOPLE
kniakrls.com
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
KCCI.com
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
Marshalltown community worried for future of Riverside Cemetery lake
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The lake at the center of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown is a staple of the burial grounds. But there's a bit of a problem: the funds keeping the lake full are drying up, and now community members are worried that the lake itself might not be far behind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Construction Project Scheduled in Grimes Thursday
(Grimes, IA) -- A large concrete pour near Heritage Elementary in Grimes is scheduled for Thursday morning as part of a project from the Wastewater Reclamation Authority. The city has given permission to start the concrete pour at 5:30am Thursday. Grimes is connecting to the Wastewater Reclamation Authority, which will then take over sewage treatment. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in December of next year.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life
DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
Comments / 0