When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to other moms in her Washington, D.C., neighborhood. She was trying to figure out what kind of parent she wanted to be, so she joined a mother's group for a weekly meetup. But moms groups can sort of be a love-hate kind of situation - commiserating and community - yes, great - but also the fear of judgment and living up to someone else's parenting standards. Toss in some racial tension, and it gets even more complicated. Andrews-Dyer writes about all this in her new book. It is called "The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class And Race From Moms Not Like Me."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 HOURS AGO