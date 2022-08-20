Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson's 1989 classic 'Rhythm Nation' can make some laptops crash
JANET JACKSON: (Singing) With music by our side to break the color lines... MARTIN: Microsoft's chief software engineer blogged about it. Raymond Chen says a specific frequency like the one in "Rhythm Nation" makes Windows XP hard drives go black. Even though there used to be a digital fix for the problem, maybe some folks didn't get the update. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez
Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and that's true of Chalino Sanchez. But there's much more to his story, as the podcast "Idolo: The Ballad Of Chalino Sanchez" explores. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SANCHEZ") ERICK GALINDO: At age 31, the self-made...
Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art
From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
This reissue proves Roger Miller was more than just a novelty act
This is FRESH AIR. Roger Miller is best known for a series of novelty songs that were big country and pop hits in the 1960s and '70s, songs like "King Of The Road," "Chug-A-Lug" and "You Can't Rollerskate In A Buffalo Herd." But Miller, who died in 1992, was also a serious songwriter who wrote beautiful ballads for artists such as George Jones and Ray Price. Over the summer, a series of reissues of out-of-print Roger Miller albums began. Among them is one rock critic Ken Tucker has long searched for - "A Trip In The Country," released in 1970. Here's his review.
Calvin Theater in Northampton sued over music licensing
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, or ASCA, issues licenses to venues, allowing the performance of music from their more than 875,000 clients. More than 16 million songs are covered. It then passes royalties along to songwriters when their material is played. In a federal lawsuit filed this...
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to other moms in her Washington, D.C., neighborhood. She was trying to figure out what kind of parent she wanted to be, so she joined a mother's group for a weekly meetup. But moms groups can sort of be a love-hate kind of situation - commiserating and community - yes, great - but also the fear of judgment and living up to someone else's parenting standards. Toss in some racial tension, and it gets even more complicated. Andrews-Dyer writes about all this in her new book. It is called "The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class And Race From Moms Not Like Me."
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Lauded trumpeter and composer jaimie branch dies at 39
Jaimie branch, a trumpeter who combined punk ferocity with advanced technique in her version of improvised music, earning acclaim within and well outside of jazz circles, died on Monday night at her home in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Her death was announced by International Anthem, the Chicago-based label that released her music. (The statement, made in consultation with her family, did not provide a cause.) She was 39.
