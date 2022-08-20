ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Janet Jackson's 1989 classic 'Rhythm Nation' can make some laptops crash

JANET JACKSON: (Singing) With music by our side to break the color lines... MARTIN: Microsoft's chief software engineer blogged about it. Raymond Chen says a specific frequency like the one in "Rhythm Nation" makes Windows XP hard drives go black. Even though there used to be a digital fix for the problem, maybe some folks didn't get the update. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art

From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
Connecticut Public

This reissue proves Roger Miller was more than just a novelty act

This is FRESH AIR. Roger Miller is best known for a series of novelty songs that were big country and pop hits in the 1960s and '70s, songs like "King Of The Road," "Chug-A-Lug" and "You Can't Rollerskate In A Buffalo Herd." But Miller, who died in 1992, was also a serious songwriter who wrote beautiful ballads for artists such as George Jones and Ray Price. Over the summer, a series of reissues of out-of-print Roger Miller albums began. Among them is one rock critic Ken Tucker has long searched for - "A Trip In The Country," released in 1970. Here's his review.
Connecticut Public

'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class

When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to other moms in her Washington, D.C., neighborhood. She was trying to figure out what kind of parent she wanted to be, so she joined a mother's group for a weekly meetup. But moms groups can sort of be a love-hate kind of situation - commiserating and community - yes, great - but also the fear of judgment and living up to someone else's parenting standards. Toss in some racial tension, and it gets even more complicated. Andrews-Dyer writes about all this in her new book. It is called "The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class And Race From Moms Not Like Me."
Connecticut Public

Lauded trumpeter and composer jaimie branch dies at 39

Jaimie branch, a trumpeter who combined punk ferocity with advanced technique in her version of improvised music, earning acclaim within and well outside of jazz circles, died on Monday night at her home in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Her death was announced by International Anthem, the Chicago-based label that released her music. (The statement, made in consultation with her family, did not provide a cause.) She was 39.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

