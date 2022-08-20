Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
2 top Democrats face off in House primary thanks to redistricting in New York
In New York today, two members of Congress who have each served 30 years are running against one another because of redistricting. They've been friends and allies for decades, but the race for the seat in the 12th District has turned into a bitter primary fight. Zach Hirsch has the story from New York City.
DHS issues final rule preserving and fortifying DACA
The Department of Homeland Security intends to preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation non-citizens brought to the U.S. as children.
Here are the key primary election results from New York
After a redistricting scramble, New York on Tuesday holds primary elections for U.S. House seats, including a battle of longtime Democrats in the 12th District, in New York City. There's also a notable special election in the 19th District. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and...
More states will enact abortion trigger bans this week
How much has abortion law changed since the Supreme Court ruling? Two months ago, the court majority made a choice to eliminate a constitutional right to abortion. That ruling threw the matter to states. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon covers abortion rights policy. Hey there, Sarah. SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: Good...
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
Trump asks court to appoint a third party to review records seized in FBI search
Former President Donald Trump has asked for the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI from his Florida home. Trump's lawyers also want to block investigators from any further review of the documents until that special master is appointed. A letter leaked by Trump's legal team, which the National Archives has now released publicly, confirms that highly classified material was being stored at Mar-a-Lago. Joining us now is David Laufman. He's an attorney who formerly led the Justice Department's counterintelligence section from 2014 to 2018. David, I mentioned a special master. So what is a special master? What does this person do?
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of cash. The United States holds many of its assets. It's frozen them for a year since neither the U.S. nor any other country has recognized the Taliban rulers as legitimate. When we recently visited Kabul, former President Hamid Karzai said the money should come back.
Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation
Country stores are a hallmark of rural life; the kinds of places where you can buy fertilizer in one aisle, lotion in the next and crickets for bait in a third. Many have survived for more than 100 years by adapting to everything from the Great Depression to the Great Recession. And now, those stores are dealing with their latest challenge - high inflation. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how one store is putting those survival skills to use.
Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Korean). KUHN: There are teams of soldiers, workers and volunteers going through the neighborhood, loading trucks up with household debris, furniture, electronics, food. Everything covered in mud and mold is being thrown onto trucks. And the smell is pretty rank. One resident, surnamed Hwang, said that returning...
The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives
In 2020, when the pandemic spread, Anya Kamenetz was covering education for NPR News. Schools closed. Many shifted to remote learning for up to a year. Anya covered it all and now sums up what her reporting also showed in real time. Extended closings were a calamity for education. And she says they may not even have saved many lives.
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to hold a pilot's license. She got it in 1921. One hundred years after her first public flight in 1922, American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie. A crew of Black women pilots, flight attendants, customer service coordinators - even a maintenance technician - operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix in her honor. Bessie Coleman's great niece, Gigi Coleman, was on board.
On The Money — Student debt cancellation unveiled
Biden has finally announced his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt and we have the details. We’ll also look at the Fed’s upcoming inflation summit, a new Senate report on foreign tax evasion and the biggest Ukraine aid package to date. But first,...
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020
A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Mich., has found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap the state's governor. The plot goes back to the spring of 2020 and the anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft weren't just interested in protesting the restrictions. They wanted to abduct the governor to send a signal to other politicians and touch off a civil war. Dustin Dwyer of Michigan Radio reports.
Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA
This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in non-English language). ALICE FORDHAM, BYLINE: Santa Fe's Plaza is buzzing as hoop dancers perform and artists booths shine with weavings, paintings, beadwork. It's vibrant, even though it's pouring with rain. Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon says that's fine. VENANCIO ARAGON: Yeah. All my weavings are, like, associated...
New York counties gear up to fight a polio outbreak among the unvaccinated
Polio is the disease most people thought we had put behind us here in the United States. But earlier this summer, an individual in Rockland County, N.Y., contracted the virus likely from exposure in this country, and ended up paralyzed. The last time there was community transmission of polio in...
