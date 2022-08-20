ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning. Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash closes I-26E in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Roads are reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 26 Eastbound at mile marker 35 in Asheville. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Troopers said drivers should use an alternate route at Hendersonville Road or Brevard Road. The NCDOT are on the scene […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Bizarre, but miraculous': One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car in western NC

Franklin, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of a two-car crash. Once they arrived on scene, responders found a much more complex situation.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teenager. Deputies said 16-yera-old Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Sunday at a location on Scherer Drive. Cantrell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

