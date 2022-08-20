There are so many top-notch places to hit the slopes in Michigan that you can take your pick. The state ranks second in the nation by number of ski areas, which might explain why Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Nick Baumgartner and Olympic skier Winter Vinecki hail from Michigan. In the winter, skiers and snowboarders at any age or level can find ski runs, terrain parks, lessons and slopes spread across the state − many of which include overnight accommodations in cozy lodges. If you're visiting in any other seasons, most ski resorts transform into an equally thrilling place to bike, hike or golf.

