ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.
TRAVEL
Connecticut Public

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Connecticut Public

Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse

One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of cash. The United States holds many of its assets. It's frozen them for a year since neither the U.S. nor any other country has recognized the Taliban rulers as legitimate. When we recently visited Kabul, former President Hamid Karzai said the money should come back.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Laureates#East Africa#Afterlives#German#British#French#Belgian#Italian#American#African
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy