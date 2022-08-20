Read full article on original website
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in New York state. Supporters spoke up for him on the steps of the New York Public Library. Here is the British novelist Hari Kunzru. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HARI KUNZRU: Someone...
High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
8-year-old girl in Kent, England, has an out of this world story to tell her friends
Many kids seize an opportunity to send a text message or call somebody. An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England, went farther, right off the planet. She talked with an astronaut traveling 250 miles above her on the International Space Station. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. She did this using her dad's ham...
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of cash. The United States holds many of its assets. It's frozen them for a year since neither the U.S. nor any other country has recognized the Taliban rulers as legitimate. When we recently visited Kabul, former President Hamid Karzai said the money should come back.
Haunting photos capture the remnants of everyday life in Ukraine
Six months after Russia has invaded Ukraine, and on the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine commemorating their departure from the Soviet Union in 1991, we look at the result of the war and what remains... Eerie paintings in shades of burnt sienna. Remnants of everyday life, frozen in a macabre...
As India turns 75, Muslim girls are suing to wear the hijab — and protect secularism
UDUPI, India — Ayesha Shifa is a 16-year-old with a passion for playing badminton with her younger siblings, and a knack for crunching numbers. She loves math and wants to be an accountant. But her dreams — and those of millions of Indian Muslim girls like her — are on hold, thanks to a new rule her school imposed last winter.
PHOTOS: Ukrainian refugees feel surprisingly at home in Brazil's 'Little Ukraine'
Laryssa Moskvichova just filled her biggest order yet. It took four days to make around 360 oreshki, a walnut-shaped cookie filled with doce de leite, a caramelized condensed milk associated with Latin America but also used in Ukraine. The recipe she brought with her from Ukraine is a favorite of...
