The newest commercial promoting the New Jersey Education Association debuted this week and got the attention of national media for its attack on NJ parents. The ad depicts happy sweet students and teachers in full color and contrasts that with black and white still photos of angry parents at school board meetings. Parents all over the country, including here in New Jersey, are angry that many school boards are unresponsive to their complaints about curriculum they feel is inappropriate for their children.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO