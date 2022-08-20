ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NJ.com

This year, call it Women’s (IN)Equality Day | Letters

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County usually celebrates Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This recognizes the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote and affording equal representation and full rights and privileges as U.S. citizens. Instead, this year, the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial

When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
POLITICS
NJ.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
New Jersey 101.5

Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)

To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
RELIGION
New Jersey 101.5

The latest NJEA TV ad is insulting, disgusting and proof they’re out of control (Opinion)

The newest commercial promoting the New Jersey Education Association debuted this week and got the attention of national media for its attack on NJ parents. The ad depicts happy sweet students and teachers in full color and contrasts that with black and white still photos of angry parents at school board meetings. Parents all over the country, including here in New Jersey, are angry that many school boards are unresponsive to their complaints about curriculum they feel is inappropriate for their children.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

3 N.J. health centers receive federal funding to fight HIV

Three New Jersey health centers are among 64 nationwide that collectively will receive more than $20 million to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding is part of the agency’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by...
HEALTH
nj1015.com

The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
