This year, call it Women’s (IN)Equality Day | Letters
The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County usually celebrates Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This recognizes the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote and affording equal representation and full rights and privileges as U.S. citizens. Instead, this year, the...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
N.J. will assess its response to COVID, Murphy says, but still no timeframe for review
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reiterated his long-standing promise that New Jersey will conduct a review of the state’s response to COVID-19, including how it handled the crisis in long-term care facilities — yet he still does not have a timeframe for when that will happen. “I don’t...
Before N.J’s spotted lanternfly apocalypse, the pesky bug was reported in Pa. What were lessons learned?
If you’re tempted to wave the white flag because you think New Jersey’s spotted lanternfly problem can’t get any worse, buckle up. Our neighbors to the west have for years dealt with the invasive insects and the issues there persist. While the bugs’ origin story remains somewhat...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
N.J. sales tax holiday: School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days beginning Saturday
Back-to-school supplies — from pencils to laptops — will be tax-free in New Jersey for 10 days beginning Saturday under a sales tax holiday included in the $50.6 billion state budget signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on July 1. The tax holiday, which runs from Aug. 27 to...
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial
When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
N.J. reports 1,592 COVID cases, 17 deaths. New boosters could be available soon.
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,592 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths as Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron variants. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,736 on Wednesday, a 17% decrease from a...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J.
The judge's decision advances a lawsuit centered on delays in how N.J. resolves disputes over children’s special education programs. The post Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
The latest NJEA TV ad is insulting, disgusting and proof they’re out of control (Opinion)
The newest commercial promoting the New Jersey Education Association debuted this week and got the attention of national media for its attack on NJ parents. The ad depicts happy sweet students and teachers in full color and contrasts that with black and white still photos of angry parents at school board meetings. Parents all over the country, including here in New Jersey, are angry that many school boards are unresponsive to their complaints about curriculum they feel is inappropriate for their children.
3 N.J. health centers receive federal funding to fight HIV
Three New Jersey health centers are among 64 nationwide that collectively will receive more than $20 million to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding is part of the agency’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by...
New Jersey’s 25 best vineyards and wineries, the ultimate guide
When you think of the country’s best wine regions, there is of course Napa Valley in California or Willamette Valley in Oregon. However, living in the Garden State has its perks, including a “terroir” unlike any other. Terroir is French for “sense of place” and is used...
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
N.J. county commissioner: I want 3-year spending freeze | Letter
After the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget in April with a county tax-rate cut, the nation started seeing a further rise in gas prices and the inflation rate. Based upon this new trend of rising costs, I feel like we need to do more to...
nj1015.com
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey
Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
