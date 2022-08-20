Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Rutgers women’s soccer: Defending Big Ten champions focused on building family dynamic
A road trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico helped the Rutgers women’s soccer team start the 2022 season off on a high note. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) opened with a pair of wins, defeating New Mexico, 1-0, and UNLV 5-1, but last weekend’s expedition out west was about much more than the competition. Head coach Mike O’Neill said the trip gave players an opportunity to bond and allowed staff to evaluate this season’s new mix of depth and talent.
2022 Rutgers men’s soccer: Wealth of experience key to success
Rutgers men’s soccer head coach Jim McElderry said this year’s team is the strongest the program has been in years. Thanks to a core group of experienced veterans, he expects the 2022 squad to be competitive in Big Ten play and beyond. The Scarlet Knights return 23 players...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano on Big Ten’s new massive TV deal: ‘It sure helps pay the bills’
Running a Power Five athletic department is a costly venture, so an annual eight-figure injection is pretty useful. That is Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano’s takeaway from the Big Ten’s massive new media rights deal, which is slated to earn the league over $1 billion a year that will trickle down to its 16 (and counting) members.
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Seton Hall-Iona game is off, and not coming back anytime soon
When Iona visited Seton Hall at the Prudential Center back in November 2020, the Pirates beat up on the Gaels in Rick Pitino’s debut at the MAAC school. The final score was 86-64.
Watch LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend (for free)
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
Who’s back for another run? Returning All-Conference girls soccer players for 2022
There is a ton of talent returning this fall in New Jersey, from Bergen County all the way down to Cap May County, and NJ Advance Media is highlighting all the returning all-conference stars. Click the links below to see which all-conference players are back. RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS. The N.J....
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the SFC American White Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
Returning All-Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference girls soccer players for 2022
Check out the top players back in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference this fall. These list of returning players include all-division teams that were selected by coaches in 2021.
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
N.J.’s world-class hurdler Sydney McLaughlin is mulling a big career change
Sydney McLaughlin keeps going. The Dunellen, N.J. native and world track star isn’t done making history. And she just might start exploring new events. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Phillies RHP finds new team
Former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Tyler Cyr has found a new home in Oakland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Returning All-Colonial Conference girls soccer players for 2022
Check out the top players back in the Colonial Conference this fall. These list of returning players include all-division teams that were selected by coaches in 2021.
Eagles draft pick tracker: How many selections does Howie Roseman have to use in the next 2 years?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It is no secret that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always been interested in acquiring as many draft assets as possible if given an opportunity. Roseman found a chance to add to his collection Wednesday, trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Eagles-Dolphins joint practice: Another fight! ‘Swiss Army Knife’ stands out; Dolphins Tyreek Hill gives secondary issues
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Eagles first-team offense was working on the far field at the Baptist Health Training Complex, getting set at the line of scrimmage for another play against the Miami Dolphins defense. As the play was transpiring, Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was blocking a Dolphins player. Then, from Dickerson’s left side, Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and his orange jersey came flying over and pushed Dickerson down to the ground, sparking what would become a melee that saw both sidelines rush toward the two players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Returning All-Burlington County Scholastic League girls soccer players for 2022
Check out the top players back in the Burlington County Scholastic League this fall. These list of returning players include all-division teams that were selected by coaches in 2021.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
Will Yankees get another crack at signing Justin Verlander?
The New York Yankees may have another shot at this star. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Justin Verlander could opt out of his contract with the Houston Astros at any time. The Yankees constantly need starting pitching. Maybe they could make another grab for the All-Star pitcher.
NJ.com
NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0