2022 Rutgers women’s soccer: Defending Big Ten champions focused on building family dynamic

A road trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico helped the Rutgers women’s soccer team start the 2022 season off on a high note. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) opened with a pair of wins, defeating New Mexico, 1-0, and UNLV 5-1, but last weekend’s expedition out west was about much more than the competition. Head coach Mike O’Neill said the trip gave players an opportunity to bond and allowed staff to evaluate this season’s new mix of depth and talent.
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now

Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
Ex-Phillies RHP finds new team

Former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Tyler Cyr has found a new home in Oakland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Eagles-Dolphins joint practice: Another fight! ‘Swiss Army Knife’ stands out; Dolphins Tyreek Hill gives secondary issues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Eagles first-team offense was working on the far field at the Baptist Health Training Complex, getting set at the line of scrimmage for another play against the Miami Dolphins defense. As the play was transpiring, Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was blocking a Dolphins player. Then, from Dickerson’s left side, Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and his orange jersey came flying over and pushed Dickerson down to the ground, sparking what would become a melee that saw both sidelines rush toward the two players.
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
Will Yankees get another crack at signing Justin Verlander?

The New York Yankees may have another shot at this star. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Justin Verlander could opt out of his contract with the Houston Astros at any time. The Yankees constantly need starting pitching. Maybe they could make another grab for the All-Star pitcher.
