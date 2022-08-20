MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Eagles first-team offense was working on the far field at the Baptist Health Training Complex, getting set at the line of scrimmage for another play against the Miami Dolphins defense. As the play was transpiring, Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was blocking a Dolphins player. Then, from Dickerson’s left side, Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and his orange jersey came flying over and pushed Dickerson down to the ground, sparking what would become a melee that saw both sidelines rush toward the two players.

3 HOURS AGO