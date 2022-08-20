MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.

