WPMI
Carter Bradley named South Alabama starting quarterback for season opener
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack announced Carter Bradley as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars two weeks before the season opener against Nicholls at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. “Carter has done a tremendous job of taking ownership of our offense and connecting to his teammates,” Wommack...
WPMI
T. Muse Trojan Scholarship Fund will provide $1000 to a graduating Daphne player each year
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years ago, Daphne High School cornerback Terrance Muse was tragically killed in a car accident. His death struck a chord with the Daphne community. Now, his former school has created a scholarship in his name to honor his legacy. This is the first year...
WPMI
1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
WPMI
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
WPMI
Daphne to vote on special tax district next week
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
WPMI
"Beach Safe" campaign paying off in Baldwin County
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Summer may be over, but the work to improve beach safety continues in Baldwin County. The new "Beach Safe" campaign in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wrapped up a successful first year in 2022, and lifeguards and tourism officials hope to use its lessons to help prevent drownings.
WPMI
Overgrown ditches causing flooding along Hwy 188 in Coden
CODEN, Ala. (WPMI) — Stagnant water on Highway 188 is causing some problems for one resident in Coden. He says the ditches and culverts are constantly topped off with water flooding his property. There are even trees growing in the ditches turning a safe intersection into a blind corner.
WPMI
New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
WPMI
Infirmary Health hosting hiring event for all clinical and non-clinical positions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Infirmary Health is hosting a hiring event next Thursday, August 25, for all clinical and non-clinical positions. Candidates are invited to meet with Infirmary Health leadership across a variety of departments, including nursing, physical therapy, radiology, respiratory therapy, security, maintenance, Infirmary Medical Clinics and more! Positions are available across Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and several sign-on bonuses are in effect.
WPMI
Repairs set to begin at Indian Springs Elementary after almost a year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Nearly a year after an NBC 15 investigation revealed severe cracks in some of the support columns inside Indian Springs Elementary School, repairs are set to begin. Last fall, steel support beams were installed over the cafeteria and hallway providing temporary bracing. It's almost been a year since we heard of the issues and there's a reason repairs have taken so long.
WPMI
Train struck pregnant woman's car in Mobile near Alabama State Port Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A train struck a car Wednesday afternoon near the entrance of the Alabama State Port Authority. Alabama Port Authority Police said the pregnant woman driving the car apparently tried to speed over the tracks to miss the train. Officials said the woman declined a trip...
WPMI
Officer killed in fatal Baldwin Co crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, an officer on his way home was killed when two occupants of a pick up truck sped through a stop sign on County Road 36 and hit the officer's vehicle on Highway 59 just after 7 pm.
WPMI
Body cam footage captured fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Bay Minette police officer is on paid administrative leave after he fatally shot Otis French, Jr Saturday. It happened on Lower Street after a traffic stop. Investigators say the officer was issuing French a warning and showing him a problem with his taillight when a fight erupted, and the officer was pushed to the ground.
WPMI
Police: Death investigation on Felhorn Road East in Mobile appears to be self-defense
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male who reported he had been shot. The victim was transported to the...
WPMI
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
WPMI
Shot Spotter detects 100 gun shots in Mobile in first month
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Technology that tells police exactly where a gun was fired has been up and running in Mobile for a month. "We've received near if not over 100 different detections of gunfire, which is a pretty phenomenal number," said Cyber Intelligence Commander Kevin Levy. Armed now...
WPMI
Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...
WPMI
Fairhope leaders discuss how much to spend on leaky municipal complex roof
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope city leaders are debating how much money should be spent on the leaky Fairhope Municipal Complex roof. At a work session this month, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said leaks are an issue that need to be addressed. "There's got to at least be...
WPMI
Baldwin County building multi-million-dollar recycling facility amid growth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rapid growth in Baldwin County continues to put a strain on the area's resources, and the county's landfills are no exception. A new multi-million dollar recycling facility is on the way as county officials seek to ease their landfill burden and help its own municipalities.
WPMI
Mobile woman accused of murder bonded victim out of jail day before shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend claims it was self-defense. Police say Krystal Miskel shot Jamies Johnson at her home Saturday night. His mother says Miskel called her right before the shooting and threatened to kill him. "Come and get him because I'm...
