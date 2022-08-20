ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

WPMI

Carter Bradley named South Alabama starting quarterback for season opener

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack announced Carter Bradley as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars two weeks before the season opener against Nicholls at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. “Carter has done a tremendous job of taking ownership of our offense and connecting to his teammates,” Wommack...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Daphne to vote on special tax district next week

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

"Beach Safe" campaign paying off in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Summer may be over, but the work to improve beach safety continues in Baldwin County. The new "Beach Safe" campaign in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wrapped up a successful first year in 2022, and lifeguards and tourism officials hope to use its lessons to help prevent drownings.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Overgrown ditches causing flooding along Hwy 188 in Coden

CODEN, Ala. (WPMI) — Stagnant water on Highway 188 is causing some problems for one resident in Coden. He says the ditches and culverts are constantly topped off with water flooding his property. There are even trees growing in the ditches turning a safe intersection into a blind corner.
CODEN, AL
WPMI

New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Infirmary Health hosting hiring event for all clinical and non-clinical positions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Infirmary Health is hosting a hiring event next Thursday, August 25, for all clinical and non-clinical positions. Candidates are invited to meet with Infirmary Health leadership across a variety of departments, including nursing, physical therapy, radiology, respiratory therapy, security, maintenance, Infirmary Medical Clinics and more! Positions are available across Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and several sign-on bonuses are in effect.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Repairs set to begin at Indian Springs Elementary after almost a year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Nearly a year after an NBC 15 investigation revealed severe cracks in some of the support columns inside Indian Springs Elementary School, repairs are set to begin. Last fall, steel support beams were installed over the cafeteria and hallway providing temporary bracing. It's almost been a year since we heard of the issues and there's a reason repairs have taken so long.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Officer killed in fatal Baldwin Co crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, an officer on his way home was killed when two occupants of a pick up truck sped through a stop sign on County Road 36 and hit the officer's vehicle on Highway 59 just after 7 pm.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WPMI

Body cam footage captured fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Bay Minette police officer is on paid administrative leave after he fatally shot Otis French, Jr Saturday. It happened on Lower Street after a traffic stop. Investigators say the officer was issuing French a warning and showing him a problem with his taillight when a fight erupted, and the officer was pushed to the ground.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Shot Spotter detects 100 gun shots in Mobile in first month

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Technology that tells police exactly where a gun was fired has been up and running in Mobile for a month. "We've received near if not over 100 different detections of gunfire, which is a pretty phenomenal number," said Cyber Intelligence Commander Kevin Levy. Armed now...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...

