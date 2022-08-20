ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normangee, TX

City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
BRYAN, TX
Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
BRYAN, TX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
Bryan Fire Department respond to a fire at a local meat market

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Fire Department has reported a fire at the Texas Meat Market located at 600 North Texas Ave. Texas Avenue southbound that was closed at the time of the initial fire has been reopened as of a 5:52 p.m. tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The...
BRYAN, TX
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
BRYAN, TX
Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
NAVASOTA, TX
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested two men involved with a string of car burglaries dating back to March. Around 20 incidents were collected by College Station Police all in the same area of south College Station around Barron Road and Longmire Drive. 20-year-old Frederick Farnell and 19-year-old...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Man caught near Axtell after two-county pursuit

Axtell, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old Crockett, Texas man has been taken to the Limestone County Jail following a pursuit that ended near Axtell in McLennan County on Sunday afternoon. Justin Henderson was taken into custody after fleeing into a field near Axtell. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve...
AXTELL, TX
Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Blinn College graphic design students create design for Circle of Women

BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women. Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.
BRYAN, TX
Century Square College Station hosts job fair ahead of Aggie students return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Mon, Aug 15, Century Square College Station hosted a job fair at The George Hotel on its property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several businesses were in attendance and welcomed applicants to their tables as they’ve looked to hire candidates for positions they have open at their facilities.
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
