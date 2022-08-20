ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Filmmaker discusses importance of hometown newspapers

MATFIELD GREEN — “William Allen White embodies everything great about Kansas,” Kevin Willmott declared. The screening of his documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas,” Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs was part of the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangout series. The film...
MATFIELD GREEN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Identity of driver killed near Eureka down to DNA test

A DNA test is being used to determine who might have died in a fiery head-on crash west of Eureka. “This is the first time I've ever done it,” trooper Brett Goins with the Kansas Highway Patrol admitted Tuesday from Chanute. “Most of my partners have never done it, either.”
EUREKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lengthy water advisory ends in Cassoday

An advisory to boil water in Cassoday ended Monday, 18 days after it began. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an advisory Thursday, August 4 because the town's water distribution system lost pressure.
CASSODAY, KS

