ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Owami Davies: Missing woman was ‘vulnerable’ and ‘sleeping on street’ when Met Police spoke to her

A missing Black woman was sleeping rough and “vulnerable” when encountered by officers who let her go, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, from Essex, left her family home on 4 July and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on 7 July, but has not been found.Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on 6 July and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on 23 July.On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies in Croydon on 6 July after responding to reports concerning her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thames Water#Northamptonshire Police#Lincolnshire Police#South West Water#Neighbours
Daily Mail

Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post

A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

LADbible

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy