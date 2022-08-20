Read full article on original website
Owami Davies: Missing woman was ‘vulnerable’ and ‘sleeping on street’ when Met Police spoke to her
A missing Black woman was sleeping rough and “vulnerable” when encountered by officers who let her go, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, from Essex, left her family home on 4 July and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on 7 July, but has not been found.Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on 6 July and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on 23 July.On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies in Croydon on 6 July after responding to reports concerning her...
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post
A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
