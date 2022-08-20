ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the governor. The Government Accountability...
POLITICS

