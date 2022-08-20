Read full article on original website
q957.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating another homicide after finding victim dead inside home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating another homicide that they discovered late last Friday night. Shortly before 9 P.M., authorities were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation. The victim, Paul Henry Billion, a 36-year-old man...
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating Volga ATM robbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an early morning ATM robbery in Volga. Shortly before 2 A.M. on Tuesday, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an alarm at the ATM of a bank.
Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
Names released in Hanson County fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Spencer. Authorities say that 50-year-old Donna Ratliff was driving a Dodge pickup on 252nd Street when she lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel.
