Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
Motley Fool
Down 43%, Will Nvidia Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock?
Nvidia's business appears to be heading into a cyclical down period. Despite short-term headwinds, the company's long-term growth story remains intact. Nvidia's market value could more than double in the coming years.
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples.
Motley Fool
Why I Own A. O. Smith Stock
In this video, Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
Motley Fool
No Lie -- These Stocks Pay You to Own Them
A recent survey of Wall Street investors revealed that dividend stocks are the most sought-after investment type at present. Investors can either keep the dividend distributions or reinvest them.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers eclipsed analyst estimates in the latest quarter. The company's 2.9% dividend yield is nearly double the S&P 500 index's yield. The stock is also deeply undervalued relative to its pharmaceutical industry peers.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?
Coinbase opened meaningfully higher today before giving up most of its gains this afternoon. This price action follows some interesting commentary from CEO Brian Armstrong, which the market seems to still be digesting. Uncertainty tied to regulation, oversight, and potential fee compression have outweighed cost-cutting plans and engagement with regulators
Motley Fool
Why Revlon Stock Looked Ugly on Wednesday
A bankruptcy judge ruled against a group of the company's small shareholders. The group had requested the establishment of a special committee to represent their interests.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today
Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray are getting a rare reprieve from the market's wrath today.
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Pfizer's profitable COVID-19 portfolio is helping it plan for the future. Medtronic's stable business should help it navigate the obstacles it faces. Both of these healthcare leaders are also great dividend-paying companies.
Motley Fool
Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Stocks Rallied on Wednesday
The Fed has warned that it will continue to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation. Lenders tend to make more money when interest rates are higher. These fintech stocks are also selling at historically low valuations.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings
Altria Group benefits from a proven business model with pricing power. AbbVie's products are essential to the health and well-being of millions of patients around the world. Many people rely on Genuine Parts' replacement automotive parts to keep their vehicles running.
Motley Fool
Why Ocugen Stock Is Racing Higher Today
Ocugen, a clinical-stage biotech, was tagged as a potential value play by Mizuho Securities. As a result, the biopharma's shares jumped by double-digits today.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today
After a 10% drop in less than a week, shares of several EV companies are rebounding today. Volatility probably won't subside for these companies until their businesses mature. Long-term investors who want EV exposure will need patience while not worrying about the fluctuations.
Motley Fool
Helium Crypto Soars as Investors Expect Big Announcements in September
Helium has piqued the interest of many momentum traders today, with a rather impressive intraday surge of 15%. This move comes on anticipation of potential announcements during a Sept. 20 event in New York. With little in the way of substantial catalysts, token appears likely to trade in a higher-volatility
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Can Help Investors Build Generational Wealth
The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the long term. CrowdStrike is the market leader in several verticals of the quickly-growing cybersecurity industry. Mastercard operates the third-largest card payments network in the world.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Investing in leaders in fast-growing industries is a great idea, especially when their shares are down. Abbott's products help treat serious and life-threatening conditions, making them invaluable. Microsoft is the runaway leader in its main business and also has a solid position in the cloud industry.
