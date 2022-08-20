ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police make arrest in Sunday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. was arrested near 4000 Brandywine Drive by members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois Proud

3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
West Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Peoria, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for allegedly attacking woman with sledgehammer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a person using a sledgehammer in July of this year. Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on July 14.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police arrest man for 4th of July murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a deadly 4th of July Shooting Monday. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett was arrested for first-degree murder. Officers initially responded to the shooting near Madison Avenue and...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WMBD

Police: Man shot, killed in alley

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

4 arrested after apartment complex raid

On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Indicted on Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.

A Grundy County grand jury indicted a Peoria woman on four felony charges last Wednesday. Amanda Anderson was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI along with Driving While License Revoked, all class four felonies. The 41-year-old Anderson was arrested by the Illinois...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

New PFD Station 4 officially open

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.

