Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. was arrested near 4000 Brandywine Drive by members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 3 people wounded Tuesday in Peoria shooting
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for allegedly attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a person using a sledgehammer in July of this year. Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on July 14.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest man for 4th of July murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a deadly 4th of July Shooting Monday. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett was arrested for first-degree murder. Officers initially responded to the shooting near Madison Avenue and...
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
Central Illinois Proud
Help Peoria Police locate suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the 1100 block of E. Republican Street early Sunday morning. The suspect is 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. He is charged with aggravated battery with firearm, domestic battery,...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Central Illinois Proud
4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
wcsjnews.com
Woman Indicted on Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.
A Grundy County grand jury indicted a Peoria woman on four felony charges last Wednesday. Amanda Anderson was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI along with Driving While License Revoked, all class four felonies. The 41-year-old Anderson was arrested by the Illinois...
1470 WMBD
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Peoria fire engine involved in crash en route to 3-vehicle collision
UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday night one of its fire engines was damaged in a crash that happened as first responders headed to another crash a couple of blocks away. The fire department was called about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle collision on NE...
